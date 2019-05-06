BWW Previews: KELUARGA MILENIAL, A New Original Musical about the Modern Family, to Run on May 16th in Jakarta

May. 6, 2019  

A new original musical, KELUARGA MILENIAL (Millennial Family), will debut on Thursday, May 16th, at the Gedung Pertunjukan Wayang Orang Bharata. The show is the brainchild of ASR Production, a production team comprised of three London School of Public Relations students: Allyana Maghfira, Sarah Dwi A., and Reska Primadita.

BWW Previews: KELUARGA MILENIAL, A New Original Musical about the Modern Family, to Run on May 16th in Jakarta
Main poster for Keluarga Milenial.

As the title says, KELUARGA MILENIAL is a story of a family of three - a father, a mother, and their child - living in the current day, decked with modern technology and amenities. Despite living together, all three are stuck to the screen of their gadgets, busy in their own bubble. The lack of communication, in addition to their own personal struggles, threatens to tear the family apart.

KELUARGA MILENIAL is the final project of Allyana, Sarah, and Reska, who assume the role of Production Manager, Director, and Choreographer, respectively. By adapting a topic relevant to many millennials and Gen Zs, they seek to prove that musical theatre as an art form can serve not only as entertainment but also as a method of delivering a socially relevant message.

Further information, including RSVP, can be found at ASR Production's instagram, @asrprod2019.



Related Articles View More Indonesia Stories   Shows



From This Author Rakaputra Paputungan

Rakaputra Paputungan is a Jakarta musical theatre aficionado who seeks to spread the love of the art form in Indonesia. Often volunteering for musical or (read more...)

  • BWW Previews: KELUARGA MILENIAL, A New Original Musical about the Modern Family, to Run on May 16th in Jakarta
  • BWW Previews: ELHAQ LATIEF's Ballet KINTSUGI will Examine Toxic Relationships through Motion
  • BWW Interview: Getting to Know PEPITA SALIM, the Indonesian Actress in THE KING AND I National US Tour Cast
  • BWW Review: A Trip to SEP THEATRE's Vibrant and Thought-Provoking PULAU ELEGI
  • BWW Previews: Find the Many Shades of Love in JAKARTA PLAYERS' LONGING FOR LOVE This May
  • BWW Previews: Epic Bugis Myth I LA GALIGO Coming to Life at CIPUTRA ARTPRENEUR This Summer

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup