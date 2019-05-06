BWW Previews: KELUARGA MILENIAL, A New Original Musical about the Modern Family, to Run on May 16th in Jakarta

A new original musical, KELUARGA MILENIAL (Millennial Family), will debut on Thursday, May 16th, at the Gedung Pertunjukan Wayang Orang Bharata. The show is the brainchild of ASR Production, a production team comprised of three London School of Public Relations students: Allyana Maghfira, Sarah Dwi A., and Reska Primadita.

Main poster for Keluarga Milenial.

As the title says, KELUARGA MILENIAL is a story of a family of three - a father, a mother, and their child - living in the current day, decked with modern technology and amenities. Despite living together, all three are stuck to the screen of their gadgets, busy in their own bubble. The lack of communication, in addition to their own personal struggles, threatens to tear the family apart.

KELUARGA MILENIAL is the final project of Allyana, Sarah, and Reska, who assume the role of Production Manager, Director, and Choreographer, respectively. By adapting a topic relevant to many millennials and Gen Zs, they seek to prove that musical theatre as an art form can serve not only as entertainment but also as a method of delivering a socially relevant message.

Further information, including RSVP, can be found at ASR Production's instagram, @asrprod2019.





