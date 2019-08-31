BWW Previews: JAKARTA PERFORMING ARTS COMMUNITY to Bring Sondheim's COMPANY to Jakarta This Year

Community theater Jakarta Performing Arts Community (JPAC) will bring Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's musical comedy COMPANY to Indonesia later this year. The MTI-licensed show will run on November 29th through December 1st at Teater Salihara, Jakarta.

The musical tells the story of Bobby, a 35-year-old bachelor living in New York City.

Although he is surrounded by five married couples who consider him their best friend, Bobby is afraid of commitment and prefers to keep casual romantic flings instead. Through a series of vignettes, he ponders the merits of tying the knot and settling down with someone.

Since its debut in 1970, Company has won multiple accolades, including Tony Award for Best Musical.

It has been revived on Broadway in 1995 and 2006, with another revival announced for Spring 2020. The upcoming revival is based on the 2018 West End production with a female Bobbie, directed by Marianne Elliott and starring Tony winners Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone.

Since its inception in 2014, JPAC has produced 11 shows, with DREAMGIRLS as their latest musical production last year. JPAC is a non-profit community that focuses on youth empowerment through performing arts and has frequently donated part of their proceeds to charity organizations; for COMPANY, JPAC is partnering with children welfare foundation Sahabat Anak.

JPAC's production of COMPANY will keep the original Broadway version script as licensed.

The production team (headed by producers Rio Rahmansyah, Winson Chaivin, and Shafiq Husein) has launched a crowdfunding campaign through Indiegogo.

The show will be directed Fonnyta Amran and feature a cast of local talents selected after a round of audition back in June and July this year. JPAC's COMPANY will run for 5 shows on the aforementioned dates.

For more information, including ticket sale, follow JPAC's Instagram @jakartapac.





