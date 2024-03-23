Previews: Ciputra Artpreneur Celebrates Anniversary with ONE PIECE Music Symphony

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As part of their 10th anniversary celebration, Ciputra Artpreneur is bringing One Piece Music Symphony - 25th Anniversary World Tour to Indonesia. This global concert is held at several countries in America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The Jakarta stop will take place on August 10 and 11 at Ciputra Artpreneur, bringing the best moments of One Piece's Straw Hat crew through a spectacular musical show. The tickets will go on sale on March 26th, 15.00 Jakarta time.

This concert will feature fan-favorite songs, including “We Are!,” “Sai sai saikyo!!!,” “Oitsumerareta,” and “Binks no Sake”. Additionally, there will be new songs made specially for this celebration.

The One Piece Music Symphony - 25th Anniversary World Tour will be held all around the globe, starting from America (Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles, Davies Symphony Hal San Fransiscol, Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center Dallas, etc.) to Europe (Eventim Apollo London, Palais des Congrès Paris, Köln Philharmonie Jerman, etc.) and Asia (Esplanade Concert Hall Singapore, KBS Hall Seoul, Ciputra Artpreneur Theater Jakarta, etc.).