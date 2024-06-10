The Omnibus Show to Welcome Greg Hull, Dean of Herron School of Art, IUPUI, in Indianapolis

This week, The Omnibus Show will welcome Greg Hull, Dean of Herron School of Art, IUPUI, in Indianapolis, and also serves as a Commissioner on the Indiana Arts Commission.

Learn about Hull’s experiences - from a childhood in Richmond, Indiana to having his art shown in galleries and museums nationwide. Find out about his artistic interests and the various honors his art has garnered for him.

The Omnibus Show is Carmel's No. 1 podcast, hosted by Dave Gibbs and produced for people who love informative interviews and who are life learners.

Hull, a professor at Herron School of Art, was appointed dean in 2021. As a professor, he taught courses in foundation studies and sculpture. Prior to joining the school, Hull taught in the Sculpture Department at Kansas City Art Institute.

He received his B.F.A. degree from the Kansas City Art Institute in 1985, then attended the University of Delaware, where he received his M.F.A. in 1991.

As an artist, Greg's work largely focuses on public art. His current research, in collaboration with an Art Therapist and Neurologist, utilizes technology to develop tools and methods that contribute to healing and the quality of life for patients and families navigating neurodegenerative diseases within the healthcare system.