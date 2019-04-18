The Indy Film Fest Returns This May

Lights, camera, action! The Indy Film Fest presented by Indiana State University is back for another year. From May 2-12, hundreds of critics, film lovers and directors will flock to Newfields to view a host of films that represent the best in traditional and indie film from around the world. This year, film-goers will feel a strong sense of pride as multiple movies with Indiana ties headline the Fest.

First-Rate Flicks

The Fest kicks off on Thursday, May 2 with the opening night dark thriller THEM THAT FOLLOW. Academy-award winning actress Olivia Coleman of THE FAVOURITE and Indiana-native Jim Gaffigan play characters inside a snake-handling church deep in Appalachia where the pastor's daughter is forced to confront the community's deadly tradition through a forbidden relationship.

WILD ROSE brings three chords and the truth as the awards night film on May 4. Moviegoers will tap their toes with Jessie Buckley as she plays a Scottish woman fresh out of prison and juggling her dead-end job, two children and a judgmental mother (played by Julie Walters) while trying to make it to Nashville to live out her dream of playing country music.

As the Indy Film Fest continues to grow in reputation, the film selection also grows in notoriety. On Friday, May 10, Indy Film Fest will host a special screening of YESTERDAY. Yesterday, everyone knew The Beatles. Today, only Jack remembers their songs. He's about to become a very big deal. From Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire, Trainspotting, 28 Days Later) and Richard Curtis (the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of Four Weddings and a Funeral, Love Actually and Notting Hill) comes a rock-n-roll comedy about music, dreams, friendship, and the long and winding road that leads to the love of your life. YESTERDAY is produced by Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner (Love Actually, About a Boy, the Bridget Jones series).

Then the Fest will close on May 11 with THE ART OF SELF DEFENSE, a dark comedy starring Hoosier Jesse Eisenberg. Eisenberg plays Casey, a man who is attacked at random on the street and enlists in a local karate dojo, led by a charismatic and mysterious sensei (Alessandro Nivola), in an effort to learn how to defend himself.

Following the opening night, awards night and closing night screenings, there will be after-parties for Fest members and ticket holders that feature a DJ, food, drinks and Sun King beer.

More to Come

During the Fest, guests can enjoy more than 140 feature-length and short films from across the world. The variety of films ensures that attendees can find movies for every part of their imagination. One Hoosier Lens feature is KNIVES AND SKIN, a mystical teen noir that follows a young girl's disappearance in the rural Midwest written and directed by Indiana resident Jennifer Reeder. Also featured are documentaries with Indiana ties: QUALIFIED tells the story of Janet Guthrie, the first woman to race in the Indianapolis 500, and the world premiere of GOOD MONSTERS which explores Indianapolis-based artist Eric Stine's struggle to understand how his life and work have been affected by his biracial heritage and estranged father. Monday May 6 will also include a special program of shorts filmed in Indiana. The entire Indy Film Fest lineup is available today at www.indyfilmfest.org. Submissions for the 2020 Fest will open in June 2019.

But Until Then...

The best way to get access to these films is to become an Indy Film Fest Member. Ticket packages start at $50 and offer benefits year-round. All members receive discounts on individual ticket sales and merchandise, a member-exclusive t-shirt, access to parties and more! Fans of film, register at www.indyfilmfest.org/membership.

"This year we're really bringing it back to our roots and paying homage to some strong Hoosier ties," said Dan Moore, Indy Film Fest Executive Director. "Movie lovers should really take the next step and become Fest Members because our film lineup for this year is truly amazing."

For more information on Indy Film Fest, visit www.indyfilmfest.org, like Indy Film Fest on Facebook and follow @IndyFilmFest on Twitter and Instagram.





