Take a Storytelling Journey from Beech Grove to Central America With VERSIONS OF CHILDHOOD At Storytelling Arts of Indiana

Storytelling Arts of Indiana celebrates wildly diverse, but remarkably relatable childhoods in the next offering of its 36th season of arts programming. Indianapolis' own Bob Sander and Chicago-based storyteller Nestor Gomez will perform “Versions of Childhood” on Saturday, February 10, at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center. Tickets are on sale now for the live performance and livestream.

Sander will share stories of growing up in the 1950s and 60s as an only child in Beech Grove, earning the nickname “Snickelfritz,” a Pennsylvania Dutch word for an overly talkative and mischievous child. Gomez will share coming-of-age stories as a boy who stuttered in his native Guatemala, who bravely overcame his limitations after emigrating to the U.S., where he's known as “The Boss” on storytelling stages in Chicago.

Versions of Childhood

featuring Bob Sander and Nestor Gomez

Interpreted for the deaf and hard of hearing, sponsored by Jim Obermaier & Sally Perkins

Saturday, February 10, 2024, 7:00 p.m.

Online via Zoom and in person at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History, 450 W Ohio Street, Indianapolis. $20 for general admission, online or in person, $35 for a household to watch the livestream and can be purchased online at Storytellingarts.org.

Bob Sander is a full-time professional storyteller and one of the co-founders of Storytelling Arts of Indiana. His storytelling collection includes folktales from around the world, historical stories, personal and family stories. Special shows include Harrison-Tecumseh, Underground Railroad and The Stars of Indiana: Hoosier NASA Connections. Listen to his podcast BobTales.

Nestor Gomez won the National Storytelling Network Grand Slam in 2022 and The Moth StorySLAM in Chicago an impressive 80+ times. He's performed at the St. Louis Storytelling Festival, Spring Grove Storytelling Festival, and Timpanogos Storytelling Festival. Gomez proudly provides a platform for other people to find their voice in “80 Minutes Around the World,” a storytelling show in Chicago featuring immigrants, refugees, their descendants, and allies. Visit Nestorgomezstoryteller.com.

Since 1988, Storytelling Arts of Indiana has introduced the art of storytelling by creating environments where Hoosiers can hear and share stories and by showcasing tellers who inspire diverse audiences. SAI provides programming year-round, including public shows, As I Recall storytelling guilds, performances at youth day camps, Indy Story Slams, The Life Stories Project, Hear Our Stories: The Life and Afterlife of Incarceration, and the annual Liar's Contest at Indiana State Fair.