Rejection is a constant in this business, even when you’ve had success. Some days you take it in stride, other days it can really sink in deeper than you expect. I’ve had plenty of moments where I questioned whether I was on the right path, wondering if I should leave New York or perhaps find another career altogether.
THE LION KING National Tour is Coming The Kentucky Center in November
Performances will run Thursday, November 12 to Sunday, November 29.
The national tour of Disney's The Lion King is coming to the Kentucky Center stage from Thursday, November 12 to Sunday, November 29. The press opening night is Friday, November 13.
The production features Peter Hargrave (Scar), David D'Lancy Wilson (Mufasa), Zama Magudulela (Rafiki), Nick Cordileone (Timon), Nick LaMedica (Zazu), Danny Grumich (Pumbaa), Gilbert Domally (Simba), Syndee Winters (Nala), Forest VanDyke (Banzai), Martina Sykes (Shenzi), Sam Linda (Ed), Wiliam John Austin (Standby Scar, & Pumbaa) and Thom Christopher Warren (Standby Scar, Zazu, Timon & Pumbaa).
The role of “Young Simba” is alternated between Anthony Fraire and Jaxon Ipapo-Glass and the role of “Young Nala” is alternated between Journey Compas and Anaszia Kelly.
Rounding out the cast are Kayla Rose Aimable, Ellen Akashi, Aja Simone Baitey, Dunia Baruani, Eric Bean, Jr., Vernon Brooks III, Shaquelle Charles, Reoagile Choabi, Daniela Cobb, Lyric Danae, Maurice Dawkins, Cedrick Ekra, Camryn Hampton, Quiana Onrae'l Holmes, Valériane Louisy Louis Joseph, Joel Karie, Gabisile Manana, Keyveontae' Martin, Morgan Reed McDaniel, Justin Mensah, Aaron Nelson, Ntethelelo Nhlapho, Yuka Notsuka, Sicelo Ntshangase, Poseletso Sejosingoe, Avilon Trust Tate, Jennifer Theriot, Brena K. Thomas, Courtney Thomas, Ben Toomer, Denzel Tsopnang, and Jordan Nicole Willis.
The Lion King has been touring North America for more than 24 years, and during that time has welcomed over 28 million theatergoers, making it North America's longest-running and most-attended Broadway tour. Having already played more than 10,000 performances in over 90 cities across North America, The Lion King now proudly returns to Louisville at The Kentucky Center.
ABOUT The Lion King
Approaching 30 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals of all time. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 32 global productions have been seen by over 130 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt and Anne Quart, The Lion King has made theatrical history with two productions worldwide running 20 or more years and three others running 25 or more years.
Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), there are currently nine productions of The Lion King around the world: Broadway, London, Paris, Hamburg, Madrid, Tokyo, Mexico City and on tour across North America and Australia. The Lion King has played over 100 cities in 24 countries on every continent except Antarctica. Its worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.
The Lion King won six 1998 Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical (Julie Taymor). The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.
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Gilbert Domally Leads The Lion King Tour As Simba On The National Tour!
Gilbert Domally joins The Roundtable with Robert Bannon for a BroadwayWorld Exclusive conversation as he leads the national tour of The Lion King as Simba. Domally shares the inspiring journey that took him from Miami to the Broadway company of this legendary production and now across the country as the king of the Pride Lands.
#252 Cameron Amandus Jones - a Michigan alum, and member of Lion King on Broadway joins us on BFTS Podcast!
Cameron Amandus Jones, a Michigan alum, and member of Lion King on Broadway joins us on BFTS Podcast! More on Cameron here: @i.amandus. Try your own Broadway fitness program on a mobile app!
Episode #133: Shereen Pimentel 👸🏾
This Afro-Latina queen has made her roar be heard ever since she started performing! 🤩 In this episode, the incredible Shereen Pimentel shares her Broadway journey from The Lion King as the first Afro-Latina Young Nala to her work in West Side Story, the 2020 revival, Into the Woods at New York City Center, and regional productions of Evita.
#186 - Joaquin Pedro Valdes - LION KING UK Tour
Joaquin Pedro Valdes / @joaquin.pedro.valdes is a Filipino actor living in the United Kingdom. He started his career at a very young age in the Philippines and has extensively worked in the TV, Concert, Film and Theatre industries in Manila.
For nearly two decades Ray Mercer has been a cast member of 'The Lion King' on Broadway. One of the longest-running male dancers in Broadway history, Mercer, who plays one of the iconic 14 foot giraffes at the top of the show, is also the show's fight captain.
Ep21 - Julie Taymor (The Lion King - 1998)
Julie Taymor made history being the first female director to win a Tony Award for Best Director of a Musical. One of the most iconic directors of our generation, Julie is also a writer of theater, opera and film.
Ray Mercer (Broadway’s Lion King) on Being a Veteran Cast Member
In this Artist Exploration, Ray and Charlie discuss: How he had his first dance class at 17 years old. The Lion King audition experience. Maintaining a dual career as Performer and Choreographer. The experience of being with a show for 20 years.
Director Julie Taymor celebrates the Disney musical’s Broadway birthday, revealing how she did it, what she learned and what’s next.
S8 Ep7 The Lion King Cubs from Broadway
Broadway's The Lion King cubs Mariama Diop, Evie Winter Lee, Donovan Louis Bazemore and Jayden Theophile perform with Joshua Turchin and talk about what it's like to be in The Lion King on Broadway.
#13 Do It Scared: Gregory Butler & Ray Mercer
Gennean Scott returns for season two with dancers/choreographers Gregory Butler and Ray Mercer as they dig into topics such as fear, shame, value, and what it takes to find your path. Take a listen to learn the wise words from Ray’s Grandma Emma Turner: ”If you can’t beat fear, do it scared.” Edited by Justin Payne.
Jelani Remy, Curtain Up! Jelani and Eli talk about: Lion King. Ain't Too Proud. Emcee in Cabaret. High School Musical. Papermill Playhouse. Audience is your scene partner. Touring vs Broadway. Learning from Experience. Gone Forgotten Year in Tribeca Film Festival.
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