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THE LION KING National Tour is Coming The Kentucky Center in November

Performances will run Thursday, November 12 to Sunday, November 29.

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THE LION KING National Tour is Coming The Kentucky Center in November

The national tour of Disney's The Lion King is coming to the Kentucky Center stage from Thursday, November 12 to Sunday, November 29.  The press opening night is Friday, November 13. 

The production features Peter Hargrave (Scar), David D'Lancy Wilson (Mufasa), Zama Magudulela (Rafiki), Nick Cordileone (Timon), Nick LaMedica (Zazu), Danny Grumich (Pumbaa), Gilbert Domally (Simba), Syndee Winters (Nala), Forest VanDyke (Banzai), Martina Sykes (Shenzi), Sam Linda (Ed), Wiliam John Austin (Standby Scar, & Pumbaa) and Thom Christopher Warren (Standby Scar, Zazu, Timon & Pumbaa). 

The role of “Young Simba” is alternated between Anthony Fraire and Jaxon Ipapo-Glass and the role of “Young Nala” is alternated between Journey Compas and Anaszia Kelly.  

Rounding out the cast are Kayla Rose Aimable, Ellen Akashi, Aja Simone Baitey, Dunia Baruani, Eric Bean, Jr., Vernon Brooks III, Shaquelle Charles, Reoagile Choabi, Daniela Cobb, Lyric Danae, Maurice Dawkins, Cedrick Ekra, Camryn Hampton, Quiana Onrae'l Holmes, Valériane Louisy Louis Joseph, Joel Karie, Gabisile Manana, Keyveontae' Martin, Morgan Reed McDaniel, Justin Mensah, Aaron Nelson, Ntethelelo Nhlapho, Yuka Notsuka, Sicelo Ntshangase, Poseletso Sejosingoe, Avilon Trust Tate, Jennifer Theriot, Brena K. Thomas, Courtney Thomas, Ben Toomer, Denzel Tsopnang, and Jordan Nicole Willis.

The Lion King has been touring North America for more than 24 years, and during that time has welcomed over 28 million theatergoers, making it North America's longest-running and most-attended Broadway tour. Having already played more than 10,000 performances in over 90 cities across North America, The Lion King now proudly returns to Louisville at The Kentucky Center.    

ABOUT The Lion King 

Approaching 30 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals of all time.  Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 32 global productions have been seen by over 130 million people.  Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt and Anne Quart, The Lion King has made theatrical history with two productions worldwide running 20 or more years and three others running 25 or more years. 

Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), there are currently nine productions of The Lion King around the world: Broadway, London, Paris, Hamburg, Madrid, Tokyo, Mexico City and on tour across North America and Australia. The Lion King has played over 100 cities in 24 countries on every continent except Antarctica. Its worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.      

The Lion King won six 1998 Tony Awards:  Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical (Julie Taymor).  The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.  

Buy Tickets to The Lion King

More on this show: DISNEY'S THE LION KING Begins at Playhouse Square This June · 5/11/2026




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