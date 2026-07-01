Songbook Academy to Welcome Scott Bradlee, Adam Kantor, and Miche Braden as Guest Mentors

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The Great American Songbook Foundation has added Postmodern Jukebox founder Scott Bradlee, Emmy and GRAMMY Award winner Adam Kantor, and acclaimed singer, actor, musician, songwriter, arranger and musical director Miche Braden to its lineup of guest mentors and has filled out an impressive group of faculty for the 2026 Songbook Academy music intensive, which is set to take place July 11–18 at Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana.

This group of mentors and faculty is set to guide 40 talented high school students from across the country selected to participate in this year's event, which features three events open to the public at the Payne & Mencias Palladium. The events include:

The free Public Masterclass at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 13;

The Songbook Showcase featuring solos from all 40 students at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 16;

The culminating performance, Songbook Academy in Concert, on Saturday, July 18 at 7 p.m.

As previously announced, the Public Masterclass will feature Lea Salonga, best known for her Tony Award-winning role in Miss Saigon and for providing the singing voices of Princess Jasmine in Aladdin and Fa Mulan in Mulan and Mulan II, alongside five-time GRAMMY Award nominee Michael Feinstein, founder of the Great American Songbook Foundation. The Songbook Showcase will feature Feinstein with Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez, known for her roles in the megahit Hamilton as Angelica Schuyler, for originating Nina Rosario in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical In the Heights, and for starring as Elphaba in the Broadway production of Wicked.

Scott Bradlee is a pianist, arranger and founder of Postmodern Jukebox, the globally acclaimed musical collective that reimagines modern hits in vintage styles. Inspired by the jazz greats and Great American Songbook composers after discovering George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, Bradlee launched the project on YouTube in 2010. Today, Postmodern Jukebox has more than 6.5 million subscribers and performs more than 200 concerts annually around the world, including headlining appearances at Radio City Music Hall and London's Royal Albert Hall.

Adam Kantor is an Emmy and GRAMMY Award-winning actor currently starring in Are You Now or Have You Ever Been at City Center off-Broadway. Best known for his Tony Award-winning performance in The Band's Visit, he has also appeared on Broadway in Fiddler on the Roof, Next to Normal, and the final cast of Rent, with additional stage credits including The Last Five Years and Avenue Q. His screen work includes High Potential, Billions, The Good Wife, and the feature film Either Side of Midnight. Adam is also a Tony-nominated co-producer of Cats: The Jellicle Ball.

Miche Braden is a singer, actor, musician, songwriter, arranger and musical director. She is the former founder and lead singer of the women's jazz band Straight Ahead and served for 17 years as the star, musical director, arranger and composer of The Devil's Music: The Life & Blues of Bessie Smith, earning Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel and Audelco Award nominations. Her stage credits include Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, Marie & Rosetta and Nina Simone: Four Women, with television appearances on Inventing Anna, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Bull and The Blacklist.

For full bios of all the guest mentors at the 2026 Songbook Academy, visit TheSongbook.org/Mentors26.

In addition to this trio, the Songbook Academy has also added several impressive performers and industry professionals to its faculty, which helps guide students throughout the week. Additions to the previously announced faculty members include:

Michael Hanley, serving as Vocal Technique Clinician, is an Associate Professor of Voice at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee and Program Director of the Vocal/Choral Intensive. An acclaimed pedagogue and active concert baritone, he teaches and presents nationally on vocal cross-training and has helped students build careers on Broadway and in opera.

Michael Maliakel, joining as a vocal coach, recently starred as Nick Carraway in The Great Gatsby on Broadway after leading Disney's Aladdin on Broadway for three years. A versatile performer across stage, screen and concert work, he has appeared in major productions, PBS specials and television series including Bull and FBI, and performed with orchestras nationwide.

Janet Dacal, joining as a vocal coach, is a Drama Desk Award-winning Broadway performer whose credits include In the Heights, New York, New York and Prince of Broadway. A recording artist and international performer, she has collaborated with major Latin and pop artists and released her solo album MY STANDARDS, reimagining the Great American Songbook.

Nancy Whelan, Songbook Choir Director and Concert Music Director, is an acclaimed pianist and music director with extensive Broadway touring and regional theater experience. Her credits include Les Misérables, Frozen, An American in Paris and Matilda the Musical, along with decades of collaborative work with major arts organizations.

Kenny Shepard, returning as choreographer, is a choreographer, writer and director whose work spans Broadway, television and educational theatre. He has collaborated with award-winning artists, choreographed PBS-filmed projects, and worked extensively with Disney and Broadway Jr., alongside teaching at Ball State University.

April Varner, returning as a special guest Songbook Academy alumna performer, is a New York-based jazz vocalist recognized by DownBeat as a Rising Star Jazz Vocalist. Praised for her bebop technique and storytelling, she is an award-winning artist with honors including recognition from the DownBeat Critics Poll and ASCAP.

For more information on all faculty members of the 2026 Songbook Academy, visit TheSongbook.org/Faculty26.

Ticket and event information for all three public events of the 2026 Songbook Academy can be found at TheSongbook.org/SongbookAcademy26, or by calling the Fifth Third Bank Box Office at (317) 843-3800 or toll-free at (877) 909-2787.

The Songbook Academy receives generous support from the Efroymson Family Fund, Traditions Senior Communities, the Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation, the Ira & Leonore S. Gershwin Trusts, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, Westfield Veterinary Care, the City of Carmel, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Community Health.

Guest Mentor support is provided by generous contributions from individual donors, including Libby and Randy Brown, Michael and Margie Draper, Peggy Ford, The Fuller Family, David Gerstein, Tim and Karyl McGeath, Bob and Rose Popovich and The Tobin Family.

ABOUT THE GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK FOUNDATION

The mission of the Great American Songbook Foundation, founded in 2007 by five-time Grammy Award nominee Michael Feinstein, is to inspire and educate by celebrating the foundational era of American popular music. Headquartered at Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana, the Foundation advances this rich legacy by curating physical artifacts of its creators, performers and publishers in the Songbook Library & Archives; operating a multimedia exhibit gallery; overseeing the Songbook Hall of Fame; offering programs for the public and research opportunities for scholars and artists; and providing educational opportunities for student musicians, including the annual Songbook Academy summer intensive. The Foundation is a Cultural Affiliate of the Los Angeles-based Grammy Museum. More information is available at TheSongbook.org.

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