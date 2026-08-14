Special Offer: Broadway’s Greatest Hits—One Night Only in Indianapolis

Broadway's greatest hits come to life September 4 at Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indianapolis, when internationally acclaimed vocalist Terry Barber performs an unforgettable evening of showstopping music. This one-night-only event features iconic songs from The Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Les Misérables, Hamilton and more. Get tickets and event information here.

Fresh from performing for over 55,000 people at FIFA FEST in Mexico City, Terry Barber brings his exceptional artistry to an intimate Carmel performance. The evening celebrates Broadway's most memorable music and characters, with selections spanning Andrew Lloyd Webber's masterpieces and beloved favorites from contemporary hits. Joining Barber on stage is acclaimed collaborative pianist Johanna Ballou, promising a refined and moving theatrical experience.

A former member of the multiple Grammy Award-winning ensemble Chanticleer, Terry Barber has graced some of the world's most prestigious venues, including the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, London's Queen Elizabeth Hall, and Moscow's Svetlanov Hall. His recordings feature collaborations with artists ranging from Madonna to the London Philharmonic, establishing him as a vocalist of remarkable range and depth.

Learn more about Terry Barber and his performances at terrybarber.com. This intimate evening of Broadway's greatest hits is presented by Artists for a Cause Inc. and the Center for the Performing Arts.

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