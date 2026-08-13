Cast Set for Johnny Cash Celebration RING OF FIRE at Beef & Boards

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Celebrating the legend that is Johnny Cash, Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre will welcome six new performers who will join a few veterans of its stage for Ring of Fire, opening Aug. 27.

Indiana University and Lawrence Central High School graduate Devin McDuffy will make his Beef & Boards debut in this unique musical that features a multi-talented cast that celebrates – but never impersonates – the Man in Black.

Joining him are New Jersey native Luke Darnell, Iowa native Tyler Breeding, Northern California native Alex Crossland, Mississippi native Mary Catherine Fehernbacher, and Sarah Colt, who was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but grew up in Los Angeles.

Sarah Hund, who is appearing in her 33rd production at Beef & Boards, is not only in the cast, but serves as assistant director. Rounding out the cast are Matt Smolko (Waitress, Heartbreak Hotel), a native of Pennsylvania, and Danville, Indiana, native J Vance (Cinderella, Heartbreak Hotel).

Ring of Fire is directed by Jeff Stockberger and choreographed by Sally Mitchell. Kristy Templet is the musical director.

An icon of American music history, Johnny Cash’s remarkable story is told through his music, featuring more than two dozen of his hits, from “I Walk the Line,” to “A Boy Named Sue,” to “Folsom Prison Blues,” and the famous title tune.

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