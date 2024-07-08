Ryan Ahlwardt Comes to Feinstein's At Hotel Carmichael

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



If you're from Central Indiana then you're likely familiar with Ryan Ahlwardt.

Ahlwardt is an Emmy-nominated host of central Indiana's most watched lifestyle show Indy Now on FOX 59, an alumnus of the world-renowned vocal group Straight No Chaser, and a Hoosier singer-songwriter who has shared the stage and studio with such artists as The Beach Boys, Barry Manilow, Shania Twain, Sara Bareilles, Jon McLaughlin, Take 6 and more.

Ahlwardt has appeared several times on the Feinstein's stage – but this month he brings along a special guest – wife Lauren! On Friday, July 26, the Ahlwardts present HUMAN JUKEBOX. This will be an unforgettable night of music where YOU control the playlist.

Throughout the evening, the Ahlwardts will be taking song requests from the audience and transforming Feinstein's intimate space into a living jukebox filled with your favorite tunes.

This promises to be an evening of musical surprises, delightful singalongs and lots of laughs - all while enjoying Feinstein's renowned upscale dining and craft cocktails!

This interactive show is perfect for a date night, a night out with friends, or simply a chance to rediscover your favorite songs in a whole new way.

Show begins at 7:30; doors open at 5:30. Come enjoy a fantastic dinner and beverages before the show.

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947. If you're considering having your corporate gatherings at Feinstein's and need tickets for 10 or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.

