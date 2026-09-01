EVERYBODY'S FAVORITE MOTHERS to Open at Phoenix Theatre

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On September 3, Phoenix Theatre will open the world premiere of 'Everybody's Favorite Mothers,' written by acclaimed playwright James Still. The production opens the 2026/27 Phoenix Theatre season and runs September 3-20.

Starring Christel DeHaan Artistic Director Constance Macy as Jeanne Manford and Jack Ducat (previously seen in Indianapolis with Eclipse and Summer Stock Stage) as her son Morty, the play is 'a love story disguised as a protest.'

In 1972, after 21-year-old Morty was beaten and hospitalized for handing out flyers, Jeanne took a stand. She marched alongside her son in the Christopher Street Liberation Day Parade (later known as the Pride parade) and unwittingly became one of the first parental figures to publicly stand with a gay child, sparking a movement that led to the founding of PFLAG.

To complement the season opener, the Michael O'Brien Gallery will host a unique, two-week-only exhibit titled 'The Power of Protest' from September 1-13, 2026. The exhibition examines the passion and potency of protest in American society over the years through a combination of political posters curated by Lars Lawson and original paintings by Robert Bentley and Ellie Garvey.

To deepen the impact of the production, The Phoenix Theatre is curating a series of community discussions surrounding the play's core themes. These important, free public talks will expand on the historical context and localize the ongoing struggle for civil rights to Indianapolis. Speakers and moderators include local LGBTQ leaders as well as representatives from local PFLAG chapters. Dates and panel details will be listed on The Phoenix Theatre website and social media.

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