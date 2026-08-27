Photos: RING OF FIRE Takes the Stage at Beef & Boards

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Ring of Fire, a unique musical inspired by the iconic songbook of Johnny Cash, heats up the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre stage now through Oct. 4. Check out photos of the production.

An icon of American music history, Johnny Cash's contributions as a singer songwriter are legendary. Ring of Fire brings his story of love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, and home and family to the stage. More than two dozen of his hits, from 'I Walk the Line,' to 'A Boy Named Sue,' to 'Folsom Prison Blues,' and the famous title tune are performed by a multi-talented cast.

Though he is never impersonated, Johnny Cash's remarkable story is told through his music, making Ring of Fire an exhilarating salute to the Man in Black.

Most of the cast will be making their Beef & Boards debuts in this production. They include Luke Darnell, Tyler Michael Breeding, Alex Crossland, Devin McDuffy, Mary Catherine Fehrenbacher, and Sarah Colt. Returning to the Beef & Boards stage are Matt Smolko (Waitress), Sarah Hund (Singin' in the Rain, Heartbreak Hotel, Grumpy Old Men), and J Vance (Cinderella, Heartbreak Hotel).

Ring of Fire is directed by Jeff Stockberger and choreographed by Sally Mitchell.

Tickets are currently on sale exclusively through Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre at beefandboards.com or by calling the box office at 317.872.9664. Patrons are advised that tickets purchased from third-party sellers may not be valid for performances and may include additional fees.

Ring of Fire burns for 48 performances through Oct. 4. Beef & Boards' freshly-prepared dinner buffet, featuring the theatre's signature slow-roasted roast beef – is included, along with coffee, tea, or lemonade. Gourmet desserts and bar beverages are available for purchase.

Photo Credit: Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre



RING OF FIRE

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