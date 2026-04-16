Review: The Evidence Points to CLUE at Old National Centre with Endless Laughter

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There is no denying the timeless appeal of a murder mystery. That sense of intrigue and excitement has been captured in a board game, on the big screen, and now on stage. Clue is the theatrical adaptation that keeps the essence of its beloved predecessors. The production is nothing short of hilarious. It’s fast, it’s fun, and it’s full of the quips and quirks that make Clue iconic.

Celeste:

I love Clue. Not just this particular production, though it is fabulous. But also the nostalgia it creates. I remember calling out, “Miss Scarlet in the library with a candlestick!” as a kid. The anticipation of the whodunnit can’t be bottled up much better than that. Now that is exactly where this stage adaptation comes in. It takes the parts you already know, shakes them up, and pours them out into a fast-paced, single-act experience.

Every actor on that stage was brilliant. Point blank period. You can’t stage a production like this without premium talent. The dynamics of the cast were exceptional. It takes immense rhythm and trust to sync up the physical and verbal comedy that characterizes the whole show. However, there are always some kudos to be given.

Adam Brett as Wadsworth had to have been one of the most dizzying deliveries I’ve ever had the privilege to witness. It was like watching someone do a theatre marathon where they had to be everything and everyone all at once all wrapped up in a British accent. I have no idea how that actor managed to keep up that physicality, at the same level, from open to close.

I can always get on board with a dash of absurdity, and Nate Curlott as Colonel Mustard brought it in buckets. Wordplay is obviously fun, but to deliver it without veering into cheesy can be tough. I was bought in fully to Colonel Mustard’s intensity. And stupidity.

Everyone loves a good comedic scapegoat, and Madeline Raube as Mrs. Peacock was the perfect “love to laugh at her” character. She had the foibles, the contradictions, the sound effects. She had it all, and it kept my attention throughout the whole story.

I also had immense appreciation for the set design by Lee Savage. It was incredible the way the set gave you a sense of immense space and endless rooms on one stage. Without that design, this production would not be the same. Boddy Manor has a presence all its own because of the thought that went into it.

Dylan:

Catching Clue at the Old National Centre this past Tuesday made for a thoroughly entertaining night at the theater. This fast-paced stage adaptation leans heavily into its comedic roots, delivering a blend of physical humor, sharp timing, and affectionate nods to both the classic board game and beloved film. While it occasionally teeters on sensory overload, there’s no denying the craft and energy behind the production.

One of the show’s strongest elements is its commitment to physical comedy. Doors slam, bodies tumble, and characters dart across the stage in tightly choreographed chaos. The cast handles this demanding style with impressive precision, making every fall, double-take, and exaggerated reaction land effectively. It’s a style that requires total commitment, and this ensemble delivers, earning consistent laughs throughout the performance.

Fans of Clue and the 1985 film adaptation will find plenty to enjoy here. The script is packed with clever references, visual gags, and familiar lines that feel like inside jokes shared with the audience. These callbacks are woven in thoughtfully, enhancing the experience without making it inaccessible for newcomers. It strikes a nice balance between nostalgia and originality.

Clue is also deceptively intricate. Beneath the humor lies a tightly wound structure full of quick transitions, overlapping dialogue, and rapid-fire plot developments. At times, the pace can feel overwhelming, but it’s also part of the show’s charm. The complexity keeps the audience engaged, rewarding those who stay locked in as the mystery unfolds in increasingly absurd ways.

Comedy lives and dies on timing, and this cast understands that well. Punchlines are delivered with confidence, pauses are used effectively, and reactions are just as funny as the dialogue itself. The rhythm of the show feels well-rehearsed and deliberate, allowing the humor to shine even amid the chaos.

While not every moment lands perfectly, Clue at Old National Centre succeeds where it counts, delivering a fun, fast, and frequently hilarious experience. Its blend of physical comedy, nostalgic callbacks, and intricate staging makes it a worthwhile outing for theatergoers looking for something energetic and different.

A clever, chaotic comedy that keeps you laughing and guessing, brought to life by a cast with strong timing and even stronger commitment.

Get a Clue and get to Clue before time runs out! The game’s afoot, and you have the chance to figure out what’s really going on at Boddy Manor from now until the 19th. Don’t lose out on your chance to solve the mystery!

Reader Reviews

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