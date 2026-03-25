Interview: Leslie Broecker Talks the 2026-2027 Broadway Indianapolis Season

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The day we’ve all been waiting for is finally here! The official season announcement for Broadway Indianapolis 2026-2027. We sat down for one of our favorite interviews of the year with Leslie Broecker, President of Broadway Across America’s Midwest Division. She brings us the inside scoop on what brought together another season of magical live theatre experiences.

The lineup is:

DISNEY’S THE LION KING

MRS. DOUBTFIRE

THE GREAT GATSBY

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL

THE OUTSIDERS

THE BOOK OF MORMON

HADESTOWN (Season Special)

Let’s start with one of the most exciting parts: more shows! There are 7 shows available for the season. 6 are part of the season subscriber package, and DISNEY’S THE LION KING is an add-on. There’s also a season special if you want to stretch to 8. How did Indy get so lucky? Simple. We have had two record-breaking seasons in a row for season ticket holders. As Leslie puts it, “We’re meeting people where they want us to be.” And show producers are noticing that Indy has the interest. They know that season ticket sales demonstrate we have a committed audience ready to soak up everything Broadway touring productions have to offer.

Now to the real details. What stands out in these particular productions? We took it show-by-show and dug into the details that make this season really pack a punch.

DISNEY’S THE LION KING

While DISNEY’S THE LION KING has been to Indy before, it hasn’t graced the Circle City since 2018. This means it’s a great time to bring this incredible production to another generation. Its beloved choreography, set, and costume design keep drawing theatre-goers (including Leslie). She shares, “I don’t know how many times I’ve done DISNEY’S THE LION KING, but I always poke my head in there.” Did you know the iconic costumes have their own dedicated puppet hospital for repairs? Those costumes get quite a workout going through the circle of life.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE

You may have doubts about MRS. DOUBTFIRE as a musical, but fear not. Leslie assures us that it is still immensely funny. They also preserve “all the important things that you remember.” With that reassurance, we’re on board to say “Hellooooo!” to this lovable show. It also has an important resonance. It features a family dealing with issues. Showing that reality, with a hefty side of humor, adds some extra allure.

THE GREAT GATSBY

This devastating but irresistible story started as a novel, made its way to Hollywood twice, and now gets to grace stages across the nation. How to explain the musical? Leslie say, “Flat out beautiful. It’s very opulent, it’s glamorous. The visuals on stage are as you’d expect. And we expect to be dragged into the beautiful chaos of this story as it reaches its 101st anniversary.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

This production really takes us back as it was one of the first Broadway shows we reviewed nearly a decade ago. We both have a soft spot for THE SOUND OF MUSIC as a former Maria and Rolf. Leslie acknowledges, “It’s such a part of the canon [of Broadway] that it can come off as cliche, but it’s big and beautiful. The hills are alive, and you have blazed through the Alps and are on your way home.”

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL is a jukebox musical, and Leslie notes, “Some people are critical of them.” The songs are familiar favorites built around a story, or vice versa. This particular production takes a biographical approach and doesn’t leave you . What you’re hearing you may have heard countless times before, “But every song you hear for the rest of your life is better informed and better enjoyed.”

THE OUTSIDERS

Perhaps the most buzzworthy title of the season, THE OUTSIDERS is already shaping up to be the show audiences will be most excited to see. Fresh off its Best Musical win, this production is nothing short of groundbreaking. Leslie couldn’t say enough about its staging, calling it one of those “take your breath away” theatrical experiences.

The choreography, in particular, is on another level. The stage is covered in tiny rubber pellets, allowing the cast to slide and move in a way that creates a constant sense of motion, perfectly capturing the raw energy of the rumble scenes. Add in quick flashes of darkness and almost stop-motion-like transitions, and you get something truly unique. Leslie even noted that the choreography is the kind people will still be talking about 50 years from now. High praise, and we’re inclined to believe it.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

Fifteen years after its debut, THE BOOK OF MORMON continues to evolve and so has its audience. Leslie reflected on how, when the show first toured, there were extensive disclaimers warning audiences about its boundary-pushing humor. Now? Not so much. Tastes have broadened, and audiences have embraced the show’s bold, satirical voice.

In fact, one of the most fascinating developments is how even the Mormon community has leaned into the conversation, even advertising in the show’s programs. Leslie shared that it now sells out faster in Salt Lake City than anywhere else, which is a testament to how perspectives can shift over time. Whether you’re seeing it for the first time or the fifth, this show remains as sharp, hilarious, and relevant as ever.

HADESTOWN (Season Special)

Returning to Indianapolis for a second run, HADESTOWN joins the lineup as a season special , and it’s easy to see why. This Tony Award-winning musical has built a devoted following, and bringing it back gives audiences another chance to experience its haunting, poetic storytelling.

Set to be performed on campus, this production offers a slightly different experience than before, creating an intimate and immersive environment for this retelling of the Orpheus and Eurydice myth. Its blend of folk, jazz, and blues-inspired music, paired with deeply emotional storytelling, makes it a standout addition for those looking to expand their season beyond the core lineup.

A Season Worth Celebrating

If there’s one thing that’s clear from our conversation with Leslie, it’s that Indianapolis continues to prove itself as a powerhouse Broadway city. Record-breaking subscription numbers, passionate audiences, and a growing appetite for live theatre have all contributed to a season that feels bigger and more exciting than ever.

As Leslie put it, “We’re meeting people where they want us to be.” And the result? A lineup that blends beloved classics, bold new hits, and returning favorites into one unforgettable season.

Whether you’re drawn in by the spectacle of DISNEY’S THE LION KING, the innovation of THE OUTSIDERS, or the return of fan-favorites like HADESTOWN and THE BOOK OF MORMON, the 2026–2027 Broadway Indianapolis season truly has something for everyone.

One thing’s for sure: if this season is any indication, the future of Broadway in Indianapolis is brighter than ever, and we’ll definitely be there for every moment of it.