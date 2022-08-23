Review: Cheers to Singing Away at ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Beef & Boards

Jimmy Buffet is a beloved part of the musical fabric of America, and so it makes complete sense that JIMMY BUFFET'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is just as endearing and just plain fun. This musical is a great way to feel transported to the simplicity of a beach vacation and live awhile on "island time."

Celeste:

JIMMY BUFFET'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE was every bit as entertaining as I dreamed it would be. Beef & Boards outdid themselves with this quirky, hilarious show. It was equal parts witty one-liners, sing-along quality songs, and heart.

The whole musical follows a lovable band of island misfits and vacationers trying to escape reality. It is the perfect recipe for shenanigans, and there are many. From stories about insurance salesmen buried alive by lava to diets of carrot juice and sunflower seeds, the fun (and tequila) keeps flowing.

The entire cast is full of colorful characters, but there are a few standouts. One of my personal favorites was J.D., played by the Beef & Boards regular Jeff Stockberger. There is no doubt that Stockberger is a master of comedic roles, but he really let loose with this role. J.D. is full of antics, and the physical humor was on point. He also got to play off of the lovely Marley (Rachel Bibbs), who is also a source of comedy gold.

There was undeniable theater chemistry flying between Tammy (Hannah Elizabeth Boswell) and Brick (Brett Mutter). They are the perfect nonsensical couple thrown together by a few well-named cocktails and well-timed puns. But what made them such fun to watch was that they were clearly having fun with each other and the script. Comedy comes to life when the players are invested, and these two clearly were.

Finally, there was a true charm in the love story between Tully (Kyle Southern) and Rachel (Amanda Tong). Their fight to both live out their passions in their work and their romance made for sweet, heartfelt moments amid the comedy.

Don't miss your chance to escape and get away from it all! JIMMY BUFFET'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is playing at Beef & Boards now through October 2nd, so seize this chance to live it up with the last bit of summer

Dylan:

Quick quiz... Let's find out if you're the target audience for the new show at Beef & Boards based on the songs of Jimmy Buffett. If you're instantly able to add the phrase "and screw" to the song title "Why Don't We Get Drunk" then it's a pretty safe gamble you'll appreciate Escape to Margaritaville.

Considering a decently large percent of the crowd at the recent show we attended ardently shouted out those lyrics indicated that the show may have struck a cord with its audience, even if Indianapolis is 15+ hours from the Keys. Even those unfamiliar with Buffett's songwriting composition will be able find the show relaxing and enjoyable. This jukebox musical is the theatrical equivalent of sipping on a frozen drink while lying on a beach chair in the blazing sun. It's not good for you, but it felt damn good.

The show mostly takes place in the titular steamy island hotel, where best friends Rachel (Amanda Tong) and Tammy (Hannah Elizabeth Boswell) have gone for a bachelorette vacation. Tammy is a soon-to-be bride back in Cincinnati to her boorish fiancé (Logan Moore) whose main interests include watching hockey and pressuring her to lose weight. Rachel, an environmental scientist, is less interested in fun and sun of the island and more interested obtaining a soil sample from the local volcano for her new venture, which involves extracting energy from potatoes... Or something like that.

If the storyline sounds a tad bit loose, it's actually flawlessly in keeping with a musical whose laid-back vibes are expressed in such songs as "License to Chill," "It's Five O' Clock Somewhere," "Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes" and "Cheeseburger in Paradise." It's only when the writers attempted to provide literalism to the lyrics of a song like "Margaritaville" that the show feels a bit strained. When you hear about "nibbling on sponge cake," a "lost shaker of salt" and a "brand new tattoo," you'll be damned sure that you'll be seeing sponge cake, a shaker of salt, and that tattoo.

Nonetheless, the overall silliness goes down extremely easily, and even more easier if you join in on the songs and margaritas sold. The show exudes an affable likability that's hard to entirely resist, much like the cheeseburgers that Tammy finds so tempting.

Escape to Margaritaville is the perfect show for folks who would rather wear Hawaiian shirts and shorts than fancy clothing to the theater. After all, you need to dress comfortably to bat around those beach balls thrown out into the audience at the evening's boisterous conclusion.