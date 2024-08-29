News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET At Beef & Boards

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre opens Million Dollar Quartet tonight. See photos from the show!

By: Aug. 29, 2024
The show features Brian Michael Henry as Jerry Lee Lewis, Cody Craven as Carl Perkins, Sam C. Jones as Johnny Cash, and Jesse Plourde as Elvis Presley. Eddie Curry plays record producer Sam Phillips and Hannah Embree plays Elvis’ girlfriend Dyanne.

Shows include the Beef & Boards Dinner Buffet and select beverages. For more information, tickets, and show schedule, visit beefandboards.com or call 317.872.9664.

Photo Credit: Indy Ghost Light

Cody Craven

Hannah Embree

Jesse Plourde

Brian Michael Henry

Sam C. Jones

Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Elvis Presley, and Johnny Cash

Eddie Curry




