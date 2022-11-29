Photos: First Look At THE RISE AND FALL OF HOLLY FUDGE

T he Rise and Fall of Holly Fudge by Trista Baldwin is now playing at the Phoenix Theatre Indianapolis.

Christmas 2020. Carol is a hard-working single mother who makes award-winning "Holly" fudge, named after her daughter. She serves it every holiday. She gifts it to her friends and co-workers. She's determined that this year won't be any different, even if she has to wear a mask while whipping up her famous dessert. But with her daughter Holly's girlfriend crashing Christmas, her neighbor's new-found love of confectionery, and the protests erupting on her front lawn, Carol is finding it tough to make this the most wonderful time of year.

The Rise and Fall of Holly Fudge is directed by Daniella Wheelock, and stars Jaddy Ciucci as Jordan,Terra Mcfarland as Holly, Emily Ristine* as Chris, Milicent Wright* as Carol.

Production Underwriter: Floors To Your Home. Marigold Clothing is the Artistic Sponsor for Emily Ristine. C.H. Douglas & Gray Wealth Management is the 2022/2023 Phoenix Theatre Season Sponsor.

*Denotes a member of Actors' Equity Association

