Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Now On Stage At Beef & Boards

In a true celebration of tradition, Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre’s 2024 Season concludes with Fiddler on the Roof, now on stage. See photos from production.

This heartwarming, nine-time Tony Award-winning musical marks its 60th Anniversary this year, and the show has created such demand that two shows have just been added.

Douglas E. Stark reprises his favorite role of Tevye, the poor milkman, who is the center of this touching story set in the tiny village of Anatevka. Tevye does his best to protect his five daughters and instill them with traditional values, even in the face of changing times and social principles. Iconic songs include “Sunrise, Sunset,” “If I Were A Rich Man,” “Miracle of Miracles,” and “Matchmaker, Matchmaker.”

Fiddler on the Roof has been a tradition at Beef & Boards, where it ties with The Sound of Music for the most productions in the theatre’s 51-year history (nine each), with the exception of the theatre’s holiday production, A Beef & Boards Christmas.

For owner Doug Stark, the ability to play Tevye has been particularly special. “Because it represents family,” he remarked. “And it’s the perfect mixture of a very touching story, but it still has a universal appeal.”

Stark has played Tevye in each of the eight Beef & Boards productions of Fiddler on the Roof since becoming an owner in 1980, but he’s played the role even before that at other theatres. “The role fits me. It fits my personality,” Stark said, adding “the more I’ve experienced life, the more I can bring to the character.”

Returning to the Beef & Boards stage are Judi Mann as Golde, Mark Goetzinger as Lazar Wolf, Jennifer Preston as Tzeitel, Sadie Cohen as Chava, Christine Zavakos as Fruma-Sarah, Joey Boos as Motel, Justin Tepper as Perchik, Hannah Boswell as Mother, Alex Smith as Mendel and the Fiddler, Scot Greenwell as the Rabbi, Bill Book as Mordcha, and Jeff Stockberger as the Constable. Making their Beef & Boards debuts are Adrienne Reiswerg as Yente, Isabella Agresta as Hodel, Kimberly Abrams as Grandma Tzeitel, and Jacob Murphey as Sasha.

Fiddler on the Roof is on stage for 52 performances through Nov. 24 in the intimate space of Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. An evening performance has been added on Wednesday, Nov. 20, and a matinee performance has been added on Saturday, Nov. 9. Tickets range from $55 to $82 and include Chef Larry Stoops’ dinner buffet and select beverages. Fiddler on the Roof is rated PG and children under age 3 are not admitted.

To see the complete performance schedule and to purchase tickets online, visit beefandboards.com. Tickets are also available by calling the box office at 317.872.9664. Discounts are available to groups of 20 or more. Call the Group Sales department at 317.872.0503, or email groups@beefandboards.com for details.

Photo Credit: Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Jennifer Preston, Joey Boos

The Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Adrienne Reiswerg, Judi Mann

Doug Stark

Sadie Cohen, Jennifer Preston, Isabella Agresta

Comments