Photos: Broadway in Indianapolis Announces 2022-2023 Series

Broadway in Indianapolis is proud to announce the 2022-2023 Season celebrating the three Indianapolis premieres of Anastasia, Disney's Aladdin, and Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations. Rounding out the series are three epic return engagements of Hairspray, Les Misérables, and two weeks of Hamilton.

"We are thrilled to release our 2022/2023 season to Indianapolis audiences," said Leslie Broecker, President of Broadway in Indianapolis. "We were able to reschedule Anastasia after being canceled in 2020, as well as piece together this exciting collection of Broadway theatre. This season is truly representative of multiple cultures and demonstrates the common themes of finding courage and overcoming adversity. Theatre is for everyone and this season is a reflection of that."

2022-2023 SEASON SHOWS

Anastasia at Old National Centre, October 18-23, 2022

Disney's Aladdin at Clowes Memorial Hall, November 15-20, 2022

Hairspray at Old National Centre, February 21-26, 2023

Les Misérables at Clowes Memorial Hall, March 14-19, 2023

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations at Clowes Memorial Hall, June 6-11, 2023

2022-2023 SEASON OPTION

Hamilton Old National Centre April 26-May 7, 2023

Season tickets for the 2022-2023 Broadway in Indianapolis Season will go on sale Saturday, May 14 with TWO convenient ways to purchase:

1. Order online 7 days a week/24 hours a day at www.BroadwayinIndianapolis.com

2. Call the Broadway Across America toll-free Indianapolis Season Ticket Hotline at 800-793-7469. The Hotline hours are Monday - Friday, 10 am-5 pm. Prices for the six-show season ticket package range between $263-$758 depending on seat location.

EXCLUSIVE SEASON TICKET HOLDER REWARDS:

a-? Flexible ticket exchanges

a-? No upgrade charges for exchanged seats in same price level regardless of performance a-? Priority purchase opportunities for additional tickets to all Broadway in Indianapolis shows

a-? Lost ticket insurance and replacement service

a-? Purchasing privileges in any of our other Broadway Across America cities a-? Same premium seat location for all season shows

a-? Priority renewal for future seasons

SEASON PATRON CLUB

In addition to all of the regular season ticket holder benefits, special Patron Club season tickets (available with an annual membership fee) guarantee seating in the front orchestra, royalty balcony and front balcony (Old National Centre); and front main floor and first three rows of the first terrace (Clowes Memorial Hall), and include extended benefits such as complimentary parking* and name recognition in the souvenir PLAYBILL program.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Broadway in Indianapolis shows typically run for one week at Old National Centre and Clowes Memorial Hall. Performance options are Tuesday through Thursday evenings at 7:30pm, Friday evenings at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 2:00 & 8:00pm and Sundays at 1:00 & 6:30pm. (All times are subject to change). An American Sign Language interpreted performance for the deaf is regularly scheduled for the Sunday evening, 6:30pm show. Audio described performances for the visually impaired are also available upon request. Anyone requiring either of these services or accommodations for the physically challenged should request so when purchasing season tickets.

GROUP SALES AND SINGLE TICKETS

Group reservations (10+) are currently being accepted for all shows except Hamilton. Show information and reservations may be made by visiting

https://indianapolis.broadway.com/groups/ or by calling our Group Sales Manager, Chris Schneider, at 317-632-5183.

Tickets for individual shows are not available at this time and typically go on sale to the general public 4-6 weeks prior to the opening of the show.

*Parking is limited and cannot be guaranteed

2022-2023 Season Show Descriptions:

Anastasia October 18-23, 2022 *Old National Centre

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical Anastasia is on a journey to Indianapolis at last!

From the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

Anastasia features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) based on original direction by Tony Award® winner Darko Tresnjak with choreography by Peggy Hickey and tour direction by Sarah Hartmann.

Disney's Aladdin November 15-20, 2022 *Clowes Memorial Hall

Discover a whole new world at Disney's Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical.

From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Aladdin, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It's an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

Hailed by USA Today as "Pure Genie-Us," Aladdin features all your favorite songs from the film as well as new music written by Tony® and Academy Award® winner Alan Menken (Newsies) with lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast), Tony Award winner Tim Rice (The Lion King, Aida), and book writer Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer).

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Something Rotten!), this "Fabulous" and "Extravagant" (The New YorkTimes) new musical boasts an incomparable design team, with sets, costumes and lighting from Tony Award winners Bob Crowley (Mary Poppins), Gregg Barnes (Kinky Boots), and Natasha Katz (An American in Paris). See why audiences and critics agree, Aladdin is "Exactly What You Wish For!" (NBC-TV).

Hairspray February 21-26, 2023 *Old National Centre

You Can't Stop the Beat! Hairspray, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore" and "You Can't Stop the Beat," Hairspray is "fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!" (The New York Times).

This all-new touring production reunites Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring Hairspray to a new generation of theater audiences.

Don't miss this "exhilaratingly funny and warm-hearted musical comedy" (The New Yorker). www.hairspraytour.com.

Les Misérables March 14-19, 2023 *Clowes Memorial Hall

STILL THE WORLD'S MOST POPULAR MUSICAL

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables.

This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed as "Les Mis for the 21st Century" (Huffington Post), "a reborn dream of a production" (Daily Telegraph) and "one of the greatest musicals ever created" (Chicago Tribune).

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

The magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," "Master of the House" and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, Les Misérables is undisputedly one of the world's most popular musicals.

Hamilton April 26-May 7, 2023 *Old National Centre

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations June 6-11, 2023 *Clowes Memorial Hall

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations is the electrifying, new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one.

Nominated for 12 Tony® Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, Ain't Too Proud tells the thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal, as the group's personal and political conflicts threatened to tear them apart during a decade of civil unrest in America.

Written by three-time Obie Award winner Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys), and featuring the Tony-winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, On Your Feet!), the unforgettable story of this legendary quintet is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and so many more.