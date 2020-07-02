National Endowment for the Arts Approves 12 Indiana Arts Organizations for $600,000 in CARES Act Funding

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) announced the nonprofit arts organizations recommended for direct funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. As part of this funding, 12 Indiana organizations will receive a total of $600,000 in nonmatching funds to support staff salaries, fees for artists or contractual personnel, and facilities costs.

Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Grants to Indiana

Batesville Area Arts Council, Batesville, $50,000

American Cello Institute, Inc., Bloomington, $50,000

American Folklore Society, Inc., Bloomington, $50,000

Lotus Education and Arts Foundation, Inc., Bloomington, $50,000

Great American Songbook Foundation, Inc., Carmel, $50,000

Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, Inc., Fort Wayne, $50,000

DePauw University, Greencastle, $50,000

Arts Council of Indianapolis, Inc., Indianapolis, $50,000

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Indianapolis, $50,000

City of Jasper, Indiana, Jasper, $50,000

South Shore Arts, Inc., Munster, $50,000

South Bend Symphony Orchestra, South Bend, $50,000

In April, the NEA announced the distribution of the required 40 percent of the CARES Act's $75 million appropriation to the state and regional arts agencies for their granting programs, including the Indiana Arts Commission (IAC). The IAC, with assistance from Arts Midwest and Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne, distributed these funds promptly in June. Read more here.

Arts and culture are a key component of the U.S. economy that contribute $877.8 billion, or 4.5 percent, to the nation's gross domestic product in 2017 and employ over 5 million wagea??anda??salary workers who collectively earned $405 billion. This funding will help support those jobs and those nonprofit organizations during this time of great need so that arts and culture will persevere as a significant contributor to the American economy.

