Jennifer Klee To Present MY LIFE IN PARABLES At Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center

Our 2024 Frank Basile Emerging Stories Fellow, Jennifer Klee of Indianapolis, will premiere original stories of personal growth, exploring themes of marriage, motherhood, family, and community in “My Life in Parables” on Sunday, November 3, for a matinee performance at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center. Tickets are on sale now for the live performance and livestream.

Klee will tell stories within the context of parables, including “The Pearl of Great Price,” a story of romantic foibles, “Unless a Grain of Wheat Falls to the Ground and Dies: Becoming Mom,” a story of the joys and dangers of becoming a parent, and “The Good Samaritan,” a story of learning to love a neighbor and his impressively destructive cat.

“I hope to convey a movement from learning to love, to learning to love beyond self, to learning to choose to love beyond feeling or instinct,” Klee said. “I believe the artform of the parable (story) is universal, and hope my stories appeal to people of all backgrounds and experiences, and they recognize their own story.”

Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for students and $5 for a link to the livestream and can be purchased at the door or in advance at Storytellingarts.org.

