Indianapolis Native Letta Neely's Award-Winning Solo Play to Return For Homecoming Performance At The Storefront Theatre

Letta Neely's celebrated solo spoken word production, "Pulling It All Into The Current," is gearing up for a highly anticipated one-night-only homecoming performance at The Storefront Theatre on January 27, 2024, at 5:00 pm. Following its triumphant reception at esteemed venues such as the Boston Playwrights' Theatre, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland, and the United Solo Festival in New York City, the play continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

The praise for Neely's work has been nothing short of extraordinary. Susan L. Taylor, Editor-in-Chief Emeritus of Essence Magazine, exclaimed, "It is stunningly brilliant that anyone could capture life so powerfully, poignantly, commit it to memory, to write it, and it was raw. It was real. It was absolutely stunning. Thank you!" The overwhelming demand for an encore performance at the United Solo Festival speaks volumes about the profound impact of this production, leading to a special return to the stage for a single performance at the Mariposa Museum.

"Pulling It All Into The Current" transcends the conventional boundaries of theater, acting as a powerful call to empathy and understanding. Neely's solo spoken word effortlessly intertwines narratives of Blackness, sexuality, and resilience, creating a captivating tapestry of stories that resonate deeply with its audience.

The characters in the play, spanning the spectrum from teenagers to veterans, addicts to teachers, provide profound insights into the human experience. Rhonda's journey of self-discovery, Chocolate Marsh's path to recovery and redemption, and Laprecious navigating the complexities of teenage motherhood all come to life on stage, weaving a rich and vibrant narrative.

Carmen Burbridge, reviewer for All About Solo, hails the play as "Powerful. Compelling. Unique."And Letta Neely "delivers an impactful lesson in empathy and perspective."The play's journey has been nothing short of remarkable, beginning at the Boston Playwrights' Theatre, where it first garnered attention for Neely's innovative storytelling. It then made an international debut at the renowned Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland, earning acclaim for its exceptional narrative and performance.

Crossing the Atlantic, the play left an indelible mark at the United Solo Festival in New York City, earning prestigious awards for 'Best Drama' and 'Best Direction,' solidifying its status as a remarkable contribution to solo performance.

Having recently concluded a captivating performance at the Mariposa Museum and World Culture Center in Peterborough, New Hampshire, "Pulling It All Into The Current" now comes full circle with a homecoming at The Storefront Theatre in Indianapolis. This marks a significant return for Neely, an Indy native, adding an extra layer of significance as the play prepares to connect with the community where her journey began.

Neely's personal narrative, growing up in the Mapleton Fall Creek neighborhood, adds authenticity to her work. Her dedication to amplifying the voices of marginalized communities is evident in her journey as a playwright and spoken word artist, endorsed by Abe Rybeck, founder of the acclaimed Theatre Offensive, as "absolutely vital."

As the homecoming performance approaches, "Pulling It All Into The Current" stands not merely as a play but as a testament to the power of storytelling, illustrating the ability of art to bridge gaps, evoke empathy, and leave an enduring impact. The anticipation is palpable, promising a poignant and memorable evening that celebrates Neely's roots and the universal themes that have made this solo spoken word performance a sensation worldwide. Written and performed by Letta Neely and directed by Greg Allen.

Don't miss your chance to witness this extraordinary event!

"Pulling It All Into The Current" produced by A Revolution of Values and presented by Maya Neely. Saturday, January 27th, 2024, at 5:00 pm. The Storefront Theatre, 2416 E 55th Pl, Indianapolis, IN 46220. Tickets $25. Purchase tickets online at Click Here.