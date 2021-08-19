Ford Center and Victory Theatre Require Masks For All Upcoming Events

The Ford Center and Victory Theatre have announced that masks will be required for all upcoming events at both venues. This will be effective immediately and until further notice, according to statements on the venues' Facebook pages.

Face masks must be worn at all times, unless you are actively eating or drinking.

Proof of vaccination card or a negative Covid test will NOT be required for entry at this time.

Upcoming events include Hank Williams Jr., Blake Shelton, Guns & Hoses, Lady A, and more. Learn more at https://fordcenter.com/splash/ and https://www.victorytheatre.com/home/.

Check out the post below: