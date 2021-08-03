Casting Complete For HAMLET Concert Starring Jordan Donica, Adam Pascal, Samantha Pauly, and Bryonha Marie Parham

The creative team of a new musical inspired by William Shakespeare's Hamlet will participate in Discovering Broadway Inc.'s writers retreat program in Central Indiana. On Friday, August 20th, at 8:00PM, Discovering Broadway Inc. will premiere songs in concert from the new musical Hamlet starring Jordan Donica (My Fair Lady) as Hamlet, Samantha Pauly (Six) as Ophelia, Adam Pascal (Rent) as King Claudius, and Bryonha Marie Parham (Prince of Broadway) as Gertrude in the Frank and Katrina Basile Theatre at the Indiana Historical Society.

Additional cast members include Eric Wiegand (Plaza Suite), Kelly Krauter (Waitress 2nd National Tour), Sarah-Anne Martinez (Blue Bloods), Christina Barnes (Frankenstein), Kyle Caress (Cinderella National Tour), Jenn Maurer (Elf the Musical National Tour), Sophie Miller, Jack Ducat and Jake Letts.

Hamlet is the third show to participate in Discovering Broadway Inc.'s writers retreat program, following May's Ever After and February's The Devil Wears Prada. The new musical is the final show of the nonprofit's inaugural season.

Prince Hamlet is written by Cody Fry (American Idol) and Emmy-winning composer Gary Fry, King Claudius by Zoe Sarnak (Empire Records), Ophelia by Grammy-nominee LOLO (Songbird), Laertes by Douglas Lyons (Chicken and Biscuits) and Ethan D. Pakchar (Five Points), Ghost of King Hamlet by The Bengsons (Hundred Days), Queen Gertrude by Joel Ansett (Marvel's The Punisher), Polonius by Amanda D'Archangelis (Single Rider) and Anderson Cook (Pop Punk High), Rosencrantz & Guildenstern & Gravediggers by Andrew R. Butler (Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future), The Players by Jeff Daye (Cleopatra), Director/Bookwriter/Additional Lyrics by Joel Kirk (Blatantly Blaine), with Music Supervision, Music Director, Arrangements and Orchestrations by Kris Kukul (Beetlejuice). The writers retreat is being cast by JZ Casting / Geoff Josselson, CSA and Katja Zarolinski, CSA.