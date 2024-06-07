A SPECTACULARLY INACCURATE TOUR OF BLOOMINGTON Extended at Indiana's Granfalloon Arts Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Indiana audiences can rest easy knowing that if they missed the award-winning performance that had Granfalloon all a buzz and which John Kooger Mellancamp called "life changing," they will get another chance. The sold-out, laugh-out-loud, runaway hit of Bloomington's Granfaloon Arts Festival, A Spectacularly Inaccurate Tour of Bloomington gets an extended encore performance on June 9th. A Spectacularly Inaccurate Tour of Bloomington is written and directed by Annalise Cain and stars David Davila as local historian and self-proclaimed tour guide, Evan Katz.

A Spectacularly Inaccurate Tour of Bloomington is a hilarious theatrical walking tour led by Bloomington's most enthusiastic, if overzealous, self-appointed guide. Bart Katz has lived in Bloomington his whole life, and he doesn't understand why it doesn't attract more tourism than its sister cities, like New York City, or London! Get ready to see Bloomington, Indiana in a whole new, if maybe exaggerated, light as Bart takes you through the nooks and crannies of Indiana's most beloved town.

Hailing from the backroads of Western Massachusetts, Annalise Cain is a playwright, educator, director, and organizer. She has her BFA in Theatre Arts from Boston University, and MFA in Playwriting from Indiana University. Her plays include What Screams I Hear Are Mine (National Partners of the American Theatre Playwriting Award 2017, Playhouse on Park Reading Series, The Tribe Theatre Company Reading Series, O'Neill Conference Semi-finalist) Hurry Up and Wait (Queens Theatre, Violet Surprise), The Rebound (Strident Theatre, Emerging Artists Theatre New Works Festival) A Brief History of Terrible Advice Given To and By Me (National Society of Arts and Letters Hegarty Award 2021, O'Neill Conference Semi-finalist, Indiana University Reading), Dumb Bitch Juice (IU At First Sight Festival, IATI Theatre Cimientos) Why Liliya Why (IU At First Sight Festival) and Crises of Abundance (IU At First Sight Festival). Her work was published in Applause Theatre, NextStage Press, The Courtship of Winds, and Cinema Books' Best Men's Monologues from New Plays 2019.

Granfalloon, an arts and music festival inspired by famed Hoosier author Kurt Vonnegut, begins May 20 in Bloomington. This year the festival is themed around Vonnegut's novel "Jailbird," which examines the labor movement, the turn of the century and the Watergate scandal through a memoirist style. A complete schedule of the festival's events can be found online.

The term "Granfalloon" comes from Vonnegut's book "Cat's Cradle," which he defines as "a proud and meaningless association of human beings." The festival celebrates Vonnegut's "hopeful cynicism" and his fascination with Hoosier identity and contributions.

TICKETS:

$30 a ticket or $15 a ticket for 6 tickets or more, Sliding scale available

Starting Location: City Hall, 401 N Morton St, Bloomington

Ending Location: Courthouse Square, 100 West Kirkwood Ave, Bloomington

Dates Extended: June 9th

Times: 2 pm on Sunday

Kids are welcome!

The tour spans 0.3 miles, and occurs along the sidewalk.

Spaces are limited to 20 adventurers per tour.

This unique experience is proudly supported by the City of Bloomington's Arts Commission and is part of the vibrant Granfalloon Festival.

Purchase Tickets here:

https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/spectacularly-inaccurate-tours/spectacularly-inaccurate-tour-of-bloomington#

