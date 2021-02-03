New Courses Launched by World University of Design for 2021

World University of Design announces the introduction of a well-thought array of new courses for Design School students in the new session. The courses are added keeping in view the current necessity of students pursuing the discipline across its various fields, along with enhancing their potential for future needs. Additions are made in the fields of Management, Architecture, Design and Performing Arts.

Management (BBA: 3 years, MBA: 2 years)

- Design Strategy & Innovation : In an interdisciplinary way, the course enables students to practice design strategy keeping in mind its very execution. In addition to dedicated studio space for heads-down work, students have access to model-making, rapid prototyping, and multimedia technology.

- Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence & Design Thinking (DA.AI.DT) : The future of the business world is focused to use advanced technologies in order to take businesses forward. The said curriculum will equip students with expertise in data science, artificial intelligence & machine learning which they would bring into play while swishing through organizational needs and strategies while navigating the ethical, psychological, and societal implications. The program is driven to help students make potent decisions, by making most optimal use of emerging technologies and design thinking.

- Service Design : The program is conceptualized to cater to the needs of the service sector including healthcare, finance, IT, travel, retail, education and even oil and gas. The programme will prepare students on (a) creation of new consumer services by identifying human needs, transformational services, and delivery in complex organisations, for example in retail, banking and hospitality (b) development & innovation in public service and policy in areas such as transportation, health and education, and (c) speculative futures to envision radically new services and user experiences driven by technological, environmental and social challenges.

Architecture (M.Arch 2 years)

- Sustainable Architecture : The two years' master's course aims at nurturing a specific skillset in students directed towards sustainability through green building, it's certifications, climate responsive design simulation processes, and buildings science. The course will help students prepare for GRIHA and/or LEED certifications.

- Digital Architecture : Digital technology is an indispensible part of our lives and so has made its way into architecture and is revolutionizing it. This course will cover various digital software tools and its design processes (parametric and generative), architectural visualization, advanced construction, and building automation, integrating AR/VR and Architecture, Parametric Software skill sets, Digital fabrication and material research, Digital Design, Robotic interface and interactive architecture Design Tools, Artificial Intelligence etc.

Design (BDes: 4 years, MDes: 2 years)

- Computer Science & Design : This course is designed to achieve just such an interdisciplinary skill-set and equip graduates for many opportunities across many fields such as the arts, entertainment/ games, mobile application development, multimedia, product/web design, cyber security, digital analytics and other interactive systems across all sectors. There'll be an increasing focus on user experience, Interaction Design and Design Methods in all IT products and services.

- User Experience & Interaction Design : The course is professionally focused to equip students with the specialist skills to conceive, prototype and produce human-centered experiences in an interactive digital context. The program focuses on computer technology and usability problems faced by computer users globally; consequently teaching the students the methodologies needed to solve these problems. It will provide students with an experience in working on live industry briefs covering varied topics such as UX for wearable technologies, smart cities, data visualization and social transformation.

Performing Arts (BPA/Integrated MPA/MPA - Music/ Dance/ Theatre)

The world of Performing Arts is ever-changing. A study of the performing arts therefore, must include linked expressions of individual, communal and societal identities. Faculty at World University of Design believes that the confluence of the performing arts creates a microcosm of the universe and that the performing arts influence and are informed by, perception of culture, gender, politics and regionality. The added courses in Performing Arts are aimed at nurturing a professional not only in the field of specialisation, but also throughout various fields in terms of performance management, production, promotion and presentation. Thus the program is strategically designed to prepare graduates not only towards a career in the entertainment industry - a prime ground for the performing arts - but also in the corporate and developmental world.

The undergraduate course will prepare the student with a strong base in the theories of performance, the nuances of the classical, folk and contemporary arts, the rudiments of production and presentation along with rigorous insight into the field of specialisation viz: Dance (Classical /contemporary) or Music Studies (Classical /modern) or Theatre Arts (Classical & experimental). They will be exposed to the practical and theoretical practices of performance and introduced to literary, historical, traditional and cultural explorations of performing arts across cultures.

For more information on World University of Design, please visit : www.worlduniversityofdesign.ac.in