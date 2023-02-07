World University of Design Hosts the Vietnam-India International Exhibition and Workshop 2023-24

World University of Design hosts the Vietnam-India International Exhibition and Workshop - 'VIIEW' : Beyond and Beneath Art Exchange' at the campus by bringing together 12 Vietnamese and 17 Indian Artists from February 4th to 13th, 2023 curated by Prof Rajan Shripad Fulari, Dean, School of Visual Arts, WUD.

The artists workshop started from Monday, February 6th, 2023 at WUD Campus in the grand opening in the presence of well known artists and art lovers. Vietnam-India International Exhibition and Workshop - 'VIIEW' inaugurated by the honorable Vice Chancellor of World University of Design, Prof (Dr) Sanjay Gupta in the gracious presence of eminent senior artists Deepak Shinde, Yusuf, Prem Singh and Phan Quan Dung, Dean, School of Art and Design with Nguyen DAC Thai, Associate Dean, Van Lang University, Vietnam. And the exhibition of created art works by all artists and senior faculty members will be inaugurated by DCM, Minister Counsellor, Dr. Do Thanh Hai from Vietnam Embassy will be pleased as Chief Guest at Art Konsult, Hauz Khas, New Delhi from Sunday, February 12th, 2023 to Tuesday, February 14th, 2023

"After a successful stint at the first chapter of VIIEW at Van Lang University, Vietnam in November 2022 the two universities are coming together once again with the vision and mission to promote Art and Design that are an integral part of the cultural heritage of both the nations. The event is designed to bring together artists from the two countries as well as faculty members and academia from the two universities to shed light on creativity and innovation in fine arts" told Prof (Dr) Sanjay Gupta, Honorable Vice Chancellor of World University of Design, Sonipat. And this initiative has been taken by Mr. Binoy Varghese who himself is a renowned painter and the director of The Kekkeyellam Foundation.

"The workshop is themed around UNEXPLORED SPACES, a curatorial project which proposes both Indian and Vietnamese artists to liberally interpret their own creative endeavors in art with specific importance to the tangible practice of painting. The International art camp is intended to be a venue for going beyond and beneath art exchange of ideas on Unexplored Spaces and contexts prevailing in each artist's creative work and thought process. The concept of space has always been an area of creative encounter ever since the origin of images in human life. The persistence, enunciation and manifestations of space is the essential force of all the visual and non-visual expressions throughout the ages. Space plays a vital role in the physical and metaphysical forms of human existence," remarked curator of the exhibition Prof Fulari, Dean, SoVA-WUD.

Adding value and expertise to this 10-days programme will also be present leading Indian Artists whom the World University of Design has honored with the WUD-Critics' Choice Awards along with the own artists/faculty members and some eminent artists like Deepak Shinde - Mumbai, Yusuf - Bhopal, Prem Singh - Chandigarh, Ananda Moy Banerji, Kavita Nayar, Binoy Varghese, Dharmendra Rathore, Ajay Kumar Samir, Sangeet Gupta, Shuchi Khanna, Durga Khaintola. Artist faculty members from WUD are Suresh Kumar, Sumit Sarkar, Prashant Patil and Megha Katyal and the event convener is Dr Preeti Yadav, coordinator are Akanksha Wadhwani, Aparna Gwande, Simerpreet Sokhi, Devrath Joshi along with special performances are being organised by Dr. Parul Purohit Vats, Dean, School of Performing Arts.

Ready to welcome the Vietnamese contingent to India, Dr. Sanjay Gupta (Vice-Chancellor) also says, "We had an enriching experience in Vietnam during the first chapter of VIIEW : Beyond and Beneath Art Exchange and welcomed the talented artists and faculty members from Vietnam to our campus. I am euphoric to see our university as the nucleus of this new verse in the realm of art and culture. We are creating a nexus of young throbbing brains to uninhibitedly exchange views."