World Design University Is India's First University Dedicated To The Creative Domain

World Design University (WUD) is India's first university dedicated to educate students in the creative domain. The university is seated in the heart of the educational hub of India -Rajiv Gandhi Education City, Sonipat, Haryana. It offers substantiated degrees (under section 2(f) and 22(l) of the UGC Act) to its students instead of mere diplomas and certificates.

Established in 2018, World University of Design is a young university offering a myriad of programmes at undergraduate, post graduate and doctoral levels across disciplines like Architecture, Design, Fashion, Communication, Visual arts, Performing Arts & Management. Equipped with the largest portfolio of design courses in India, the university offers a number of cutting edge programs in computers & design, transportation design, animation & game design, UI/UX, film & video, built environment & habitat studies, design management, art education, curatorial practice etc.

WUD aims at providing excellence in the sphere of design and is supplemented with a 12 acre luxuriant campus that harbors state-of-the-art imaging systems & workshops, Apple iMAC based CAD rooms, well equipped Machine shops & Maker-rooms for prototyping, rapid prototyping, printmaking, patternmaking, garment construction; well equipped library as well as a state of the art Materials museum; and an Art gallery. This experiential module of education is well looked after by Shri Om Parkash Bansal Educational & Social Welfare Trust of Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab chaired by Dr. Hukum Chand Bansal (MBA, PhD) - a visionary industrialist.

Headed by Vice Chancellor Dr. Sanjay Gupta (alumnus of IIT Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad himself), the institute hosts an exceptionally sorted array of over forty full-time and another forty visiting well qualified professionals educated and trained at esteemed institutes such as LCF -London, FIT - New York, De Montfort University UK, NID, NIFT, SPA and Delhi College of Art amongst others; promising a rich platter to serve from to young and budding creative thinkers of future India. World University of Design has collaborated with over 30 eminent names in industry towards cooperation, internship & placements in order to seat their alumni in the best of organizations like Desmania, Adobe, Canon, Think Design, Akaaro and Pineapple Consulting to name a few.

In its very first year WUD was recognized as the 'Most Emerging University' by ASSOCHAM India and was ranked 2nd among the 'Top 10 Private Universities' in Professional Education by Education World Grand Jury Awards. It has been recognized for 'Excellence in Design Education' at the World Education Summit twice, for 2019 and 2020.

WUD is the youngest university to be awarded a design and innovation capacity building grant under the ERASMUS plus program of the EU where it is working directly with Brunel University, UK; Politecnico di Milano, Italy; University of Aegean, Greece and IITD Delhi. To provide practical exposure to its students, the institute has signed up with world class universities worldwide toward student exchange programmes. The proud international partners of WUD are: Vancouver Film School & Emily Carr University (Canada); University of Huddersfield & Oxford Brookes University (UK); ENSAIT (France); University of Utrecht (Holland), HAMK (Finland) and College of Creative Studies, Michigan (USA).

World University of Design has a keen vision on diminishing the dividing line between curricular and extra-curricular, between theory and practical and yearns to provide a rich experience variegated with every flavour the design palette has to offer. To achieve the vision, WUD organizes a biannual International Conference on 'Functional Textiles & Clothing' in association with IIT Delhi. The first two conferences were held in 2018 and 2020 with over a hundred institutions and over 200 researchers from over 30 countries participating. The institute is a member of Cumulus - the international body of design institutions and "Design across Cultures" (international conglomerate based in the Netherlands) , it hosts the prestigious Global Goals Jam Delhi every year in association with UNDP and MediaLab Amsterdam at its campus.