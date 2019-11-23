The Little Theatre's 25th Christmas Pantomime Comes to the Museum Theatre This December

The Little Theatre presents its 25th Christmas Pantomime

in as many years!

Dates & times:

December 13. 6pm

December 14 & 15. 3pm & 7pm

December 16. 7pm

December 17. 7 pm

December 18. 6 pm

Venue - Museum Theatre Egmore.

Tickets available online at www.thelittletheatreindia.com

Call 28211115 for details.

Starring Krishnakumar Balasubramanian (KK), Rohini Rau, Lavita Lobo, Gladwin, Shabeer, Ashwin, Ananya Ramaprasad, Namaratha, Rajshree Das, Harish Kumar, Pranav Giridharan, and 40 children of The Little Theatre!

Producer Aysha Rau

Artistic Director KK (Krishnakumar B)

Choreographer Vikas Rao

Music Director Lavita Lobo

The year is 1920. The Amazon Forest has burned away due to a mysterious fire. The earth's oxygen supply is dropping dangerously low.



Two spinach farmers - Popaii and Bluto, are in the middle of a crisis as the baby spinach protest and refuse to grow without fresh oxygen.

The Village beauty Olive will only marry the more successful farmer.

Popaii and Bluto fight for her and use every penny to buy Oxygen from the city, but they are ambushed by the supreme mastermind Villain Melon Musk and his gang of pirates who steal their oxygen and kidnap their lady love Olive.

Melon Musk has a devious plan to use the stolen oxygen to find the magical divine seed to start life on a new planet. But not before destroying Earth.



Popaii & Bluto learn that Olive has a beautiful older step sister Dame Oil, who lives in the mysterious Island of Hawaii. Dame Oil and the Villain Melon Musk were once madly in love. She conceals a more precious secret. She is the keeper of a divine seed that will regrow the Amazon.



Will Popeye and Bluto find Dame Oil before Melon Musk? Will the Earth survive this crisis? Come to the Museum Theatre to find out!

Language: English

Duration: 90 mins

Suitable for children and adults (2yrs to 90 +)

Donor Passes: Rs 200 & Rs 400 (Free Seating)

The Annual Christmas Pantomime is a fun musical comedy with over the top slapstick, foot stamping music and songs and choreographed fights and dances. There's also lots of interaction between the actors and the audience.

It's a laugh-out-loud fun evening for the whole family.





