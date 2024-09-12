THE LADYFINGERS SHOW Comes to Akshara Theatre This Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dive into a one-of-a-kind musical extravaganza with The LadyFingers Show, where music, comedy, and cheeky storytelling collide. Featuring everything from high-energy pop anthems to sultry burlesque numbers, this show is a rollercoaster of emotions and entertainment.

Whether you’re a fan of smooth R&B, hip-hop covers, or simply love a good laugh, LadyFingers and her talented ensemble promise an unforgettable night that will truly deliver on her mission to Make Music Fun Again.

LadyFingers (also known as Shrutika Nagpal) and her band will showcase some exciting covers along with her album, We Used To Love. Be the first to experience this unique blend of hilarious narratives, infectious grooves, and theatrical naughtiness, all performed live at the iconic Akshara Theatre in Delhi. Perfect for fans of cutting-edge comedy and original storytelling.

Don’t miss out on this exclusive album launch and live show. Whether you're searching for a memorable night out in Delhi, or looking to discover the next big thing in Indie music, the LadyFingers Show is an event you won’t want to miss.

