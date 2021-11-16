Silly Souls Is Back With The 3rd Edition Of The Famous Theatre Carnival TAFREEH

In the current times where a deadly pandemic has alienated us from each other and stifled us in our own little worlds; added with the extremely fast-moving lifestyle of todays' world; people have become strangers to even their own selves and have lost their connection with society and the world around them. With an objective of connecting people back to the real world and showing them the true joy of Art and Theatre, Silly Souls are back with the 3rd edition of the famous Theatre Carnival 'Tafreeh 2021'. The carnival will compose of everything that people have missed in this pandemic time: from Musical Nights, Theatre Shows, Writers' Corner and Dramatized Book Reading to Finger-Licking Food which will certainly make peoples' evenings fun-filled and exciting.

Priyanka Sharma, Director, Silly Souls Theatre Group said "Tafreeh brings an exposure to art and culture to the residents of Delhi. Tafreeh is not only limited to staging of theatrical productions, but it will also include other forms of art as well giving them a platform for creative expression." She added, "She believes the concept behind Tafreeh is the vital reason that they are bringing a platform where one can see budding talent and veterans blend themselves together to create a different and fresh experience for the audience."

To be held at the Civil Lines in Delhi, the festival will be a three day event from 19th to 21st November 2021. It will be a carnival of theatre shows with beautiful stories like Prem Ramayan directed by Mr. Atul Satya Koshik, Do Kahaniyaan by Mr. Devendra Raj Ankur, and Khidki by Mr. Vikas Bahari.

The festival will also have a blend of dramatized reading by Mr. Ranjit Kapoor with a soothing touch of Ghazal Nights and Folk Performances. To understand the importance of writing in the world of theatre, a discussion will also be organized to understand the basic aspects of writing behind some of the famous books. There will be various stalls like Delhi Chaat to celebrate the festivity with amazing souvenirs for home.



Priyanka Sharma, Director, Silly Souls Theatre Group added "We want everyone to experience what stories do to life; how live theatre can change one's perspective. Stage develops you in a holistic manner. During the festive season people go out with their family to enjoy outside, why not include some theatre in it this time. There is no harm in experimenting, we are, so can you. Come join us and just celebrate with us".