Sheena Chohan Performs With Ila Arun And K.K Raina For Laila's Role, In Henrik Ibsen's Adaptation Of The Classic Play, Peer Ghani, Staged At Royal Opera House And Prithvi

Ila Arun, the singer, producer, actress who has starred in such films as Thugs of Hindustan and Manto and produces Plays with Surnai Theater, has cast Sheena Chohan, an actress who was nominated as Best Actress at the Shanghai and Dubai Film Festivals, to play the role of Laila in the play Peer Ghani, by Henrik Ibsen, which will be showcased at the Royal Opera House Mumbai and also staged at Prithvi Theatre this January 2020. The play is directed by KK Raina.

Sheena Chohan , the Indian Actress, won Miss Kolkatta while still in high school and did 3 years of Theater with stalwarts like Shymanand Jalan , Vinay Sharma and Chetna Jalan at Padatik . Her first play was Mid Summer Nights Dream . Sheena then went on to do 5 years of theatre in Delhi with legendary director Arvind Gaur and worked in plays like Ek Mammooli Aadmi, Gandhi Aur Ambedkar and many more. She Debuted opposite South mega star Mammootty, directed by national award winning Director Jayaraj, who cast her as the lead in a Malayalam film THE TRAIN. She then shot two films in primary roles with legendary multi-National Award Winning Bengali director Buddhadeb DasGupta and then was nominated as Best Actress Award in the film ANT STORY, directed by the Asian Screen Award winning director Mustofa Farooki, which got streamed on Netflix .

In June 2019, Sheena shot for The Hollywood Film in Nomad in Los Angeles and won the Hero Award at the United Nations for her work as the Human rights Ambassador South Asia. Sheena has been working as an ambassador for Human rights South Asia for 8 years now.

Sheena's short film Taken for a Ride, was showcased at Film Bazaar Goa in November2019 is being released on MX Player in January 2019.

Peer Ghani, an adaptation of Peer Gynt by Henrik Ibsen will play at the Royal Opera Theatre on the 11th of January at the Ibsen Festival and Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai on the 26th of January. Tickets are available from Book My Show.





