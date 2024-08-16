Sandhya Mridul Brings RIDICULOUS MS. MRIDUL to New Delhi

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Excurators Events Pvt. Ltd will present "Ridiculous Ms. Mridul," a performance by the acclaimed artist Sandhya Mridul. This unforgettable evening of theater will be held on August 24th, 2024, at The Piano Man Jazz Club, New Delhi. The highly anticipated show, 'Ridiculous Ms. Mridul' written and created by the talented Sandhya Mridul, promises to deliver 45 minutes of engaging and thought-provoking entertainment.

This event is produced by Excurators Events Pvt. Ltd and hosted in partnership with The Piano Man Jazz Club, New Delhi ensuring an evening that blends artistic excellence with a sophisticated ambiance.

Sandhya Mridul, known for her powerful performances in film and television, brings her signature style and depth to the stage with Ridiculous Ms. Mridul. This play reflects her keen understanding of modern relationships, making it a must-see for anyone navigating the intricate world of love and self-discovery. She is known for her humor, honesty, and undeniable talent, and will bring the character to life on stage.

Join us on the 24th of August for an unforgettable night of theater at The Piano Man Jazz Club. Experience the humor, honesty, and undeniable talent of Sandhya Mridul as she brings Ridiculous Ms. Mridul to life in what promises to be a captivating and memorable performance.

Program: Ridiculous Ms. Mridul

Event Date: 24th August 2024

Time: 4:30pm to be seated show starts at 5pm.

Venue: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

