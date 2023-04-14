SHAPE OF IMAGINATION Comes to Triveni Gallery

A sculptor keeps his memories and observations alive primarily through modeling his maquettes, giving form to his sketched ideas. , Suvajit Samanta plays a pivotal role through his sculptural practices, as most of his recent creations are an attempt to capture the very essence of unheard, unseen, not even looked into or recorded events from mundane life .

The shape of Imagination brings almost fifteen of his poetic attempts together in this rare occasion where you can walk, feel & experience the maker's attempt without being confused in the jargons from history of sculpture. Climbing into is one humble invitation to step into his artistic journey through the sculpted stairs & travel in the city of metallic flowers.

An idea reflects the artist's core concern about the quickly emerged skyscrapers in urban area disrupting the natural flora-fauna & human interference through the symbolic addition of wheels on slow moving tortoise. Window 1 & 2 appears to be as rendered in three dimensions from his spontaneously painted landscapes. Chiseled , the meticulously hand sculpted wooden bag brings the sculptor's years of academic training, expertise & understanding of method, material. On the other side while appreciating Intermingled seems as a response to the balanced equation of human need based object & flow of nature. Together 1 & 2 gently utters those unheard love ballads, conversations in between the everyday objects. Sculpting music shows the artist's empathy towards the simplicity & free flow of village life, tradition & folk culture.

Embracing opens our mind how both nature & man made architecture can coexist happily while marrying each other. Blooming is a perfect example showing the thought process of claiming back & transitioning with a sweet note. Awaiting, a tiger sitting with a royal posture in a meticulously crafted tent, metaphorically opens up a discussion on socio-political events/ happening . Frozen moment 1 & 2 blurred the limitation of the language of sculpture when a beautiful,observed moment can also be exhibited without any help of photography. Similar to this Carved can be appreciated as a meditation in the shape of miniature sculpture.

Come to the edge.

We might fall.

Come to the edge.

It's too high!

COME TO THE EDGE!

And they came,

And he pushed.

And they flew.

Reading this poem 'Come to the edge' by Christopher Logue in this exhibition context can add more layers on how to approach Samanta's sculptures. 'Edge' can be referred as this very exhibition place. We might fall.' can refer to the possibility of failing to correlate with the sculptor's ideas. 'It's too high!' can be sensed as much ahead of time thinking, as per the intelligence, farsighted vision is concern. 'They' can be the people entering to this exhibition. 'He' is definitely the artist, the unnamed magician who with his creations motivates you to come, offers you a different path from everyday life & allows you to trust him, fly among the Shapes of Imagination.

