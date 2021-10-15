SBKK Ramlila Extends Until October 29

The world has lived through havoc in the past two years and what one can resort to during such trying times is the undying faith in the Almighty. Come Sharad Navratri, the heart yearns to play along joyous tunes of the natural vibrations and fragrance that fill the autumn air and this time around every heart needs some healing too.

Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra comprehends the need and presents the 65th chapter of their legendary portrayal of Ramlila - 'Shri Ram' for souls to connect with the Supreme Being. The inaugural ceremony of the show was held at the Kendra Open Air Lawns, 1 Copernicus Marg, New Delhi on October 7th, 2021 at 6.30pm and the show will continue until October 29th, 2021. The programme will be carried out in the open air strictly in accordance with all norms specified by the Government of India and the Delhi Administration abiding by covid norms and safety rules.

Created by Padamshri Mrs. Shobha Deepak Singh, 'Shri Ram' is the most celebrated version of Ramlila since 1957, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra's representation of the epic is unique and fortified.

Carrying on the legacy that her mother spearheaded, Mrs. Singh endears the dance drama as a heritage that needs to propel and perforate through generations in order to strengthen the very core of the nation and every Indian. From costumes to choreography to screenplay and the very treatment of the show, a great amount of thought has been put into detailing and making Shri Ram as a lifetime experience for the audiences.

On the occasion, a very passionate Mrs. Shobha Deepak Singh (Director and Vice Chairperson, Shriram Bharaitya Kala Kendra) said, "While the world came to a standstill, we ensured that Shri Ram continues to interact with audiences. Like last year, this time again Shri Ram will be unleashed to harbinger the heartwarming festivities and to give a balmy effect to the tattered soul. While we are geared up to ensure the safety of our audiences with the help of proper sanitization and the mask rules, we are also clear that our artists are not at risk either. The whole team is vaccinated and we intend to perform in open air to avoid any health hazards. Covid 19 is far from over and there is an ongoing threat of a new variant, all we need is to act wisely and coexist with the virus observing precautions. But I strongly believe that the show must go on because we can't coop ourselves up forever!"

Mrs. Singh further added, "This year's presentation of 'Shri Ram' will have a special background music adopted from the older version of our own Ramlila, which is seamlessly being done by blending the original track with the existing musical score.

Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra is perhaps the only institution where we ourselves cater for our requirements be it costumes, ornaments or jewelleries. Both the Jewelleries and Ornaments are specially designed by our in-house Costumes and Ornaments Incharge Smt. Laxmi Kohli and the Tailoring is done by Shri Sohan Lal.

For years we have involved our students in the pre-production works of our shows, whom we consider as our best asset. But this year, we have engaged our students by giving them an exposure to actively participate in the show."

Shri Ram is not just an entertaining dance drama but it imbibes an excellent assortment of moral values, teachings, beliefs and emotions put together to bring out a bigger picture pertinent to the modern era. The setting and age from Satyug to Kalyug have changed considerably, but the challenges and struggles still exist; their circumstances however different, their essence and nature are still the same - disturbing one's soul. Thus, in order to resonate with the minds of one and all, Shri Ram employs simple dialects, language, and scenarios. Through the caricature of minute nuances of Lord Ram's life, His obedience towards His father, Sita's love in face of adversity and Hanuman's darning efforts in bringing the Sanjeevani Booti, the show emphasizes on human values, brotherhood, unconditional love and respect for elders which are evergreen emotions to drop their relevance ever.

The two-hour-long production involves dance styles ranging from Bharatanatyam and Kalariyapattu to Mayurbhanj Chau and folk dances of North India, with rhythmic music based on Hindustani classical ragas. The presentation is an exhilarating experience that has only improvised upon itself over the past four generations. Shri Ram has evolved over the past six decades and with every year there is something new to it without changing the very essence and the reverence that the show commands, the latest is the iconic episodes of Bharat Milap and Sita's Agnipariksha which have been beautifully designed to please the senses.

To be part of this unforgettable extravaganza one can avail tickets priced at Rs.3,000/-, Rs.1,500/-, Rs.1,000/- and Rs.500/- from The Kendra office and Bookmyshow.com. The Kendra office : 011 - 43503333 /23386428/ 29.