Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at NMACC

The Broadway special, ‘The Sound of Music’ arrived in India to sonorous applause.

For the past two months, two daily productions have been accessible to audiences in Mumbai, and the season in India is gradually reaching its conclusion. Contrary to popular opinion, this is not the first Broadway show to tour in India, yet, due to its arrival at the NMACC, the show was met with a lot of buzz and excitement. A seamless musical where a group of very talented singers narrates the tale of a broken family over the backdrop of war-torn Austria? Indeed, the show resonates with the captivating blend of drama and music, much like the essence of many celebrated Indian art forms.

The show was larger than life, just like any recreation of ‘The Sound of Music’ ought to be. Regular theatre-goers in India would have been pleasantly surprised with the production value of the event, the mis-en-scene was crafted to perfection. The performers glided in and out of the stage in a flawless manner, singing epic songs that celebrated the human condition. The story of ‘The Sound of Music’ is not unknown, even for someone in Mumbai watching it for the first time, it wouldn’t be hard to foresee the events. However, the charm of the songs, the joyous cacophony of the children on stage, and at its heart, a love story for the ages - the musical's universal themes of love, family, and the power of music have made it a cherished and enduring part of popular culture.

A brief look at the history of the musical reveals that the story is based on the true story of the von Trapp family and their escape from Nazi-occupied Austria during World War II. Subsequently, the story was retold in many forms - films and Broadway musicals arrived and met with varying audience reception. Broadway producers Leland Hayward and Richard Halliday knew the story could reach a broader audience and adapted the story into its present form as an English-language Broadway musical, centering around the story of Maria, a young postulant who becomes a governess to seven children.

We spoke to Gail Bennett, who essays the role of Elsa Schraeder, the star of the show in Mumbai, and asked her a few questions about her experience in India:

1. How was your experience in Mumbai, India?

Mumbai has been as breathtaking as I imagined it would be, and I have dreamed of coming to India since I was a little girl. I cannot overstate how generous the people are here. We have been welcomed with open arms and we could not be more grateful. I have to admit, the heat has been shocking, but it somehow makes this place more magical. Luckily, the NMACC has pampered us with amazing technology, an incredible staff, luxurious dressing rooms, and rehearsal spaces, amazing technology, the most perfect performance hall, and world-class art installations between shows! My daughter Lydia DeJesus (who plays Brigitta) and I have attended dance workshops, and art classes, and enjoyed the Indian art and designs all around the Centre. We are just blown away at the sheer majesty of the Cultural Centre.

2. India is a country of musicals. Have you ever had the chance to witness any Indian musical theatre/film?

Immersing ourselves as much as we can, we took a dance workshop at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre with Prachi Saathi, and I spent the day basking in the rich storytelling of Indian dance. I cannot get over how detailed each movement is and just how clear the storytelling is in Indian dance. I see parallels with American Musical Theatre as we employ acting, singing, and dancing to tell a story, but Indian dance is such a celebration of using the body to tell the story. I hope to incorporate more full-body storytelling in my acting.

3. What is your process to prepare for the musical?

When approaching a new role, I do a lot of research. I study the time period, the political landscape of the piece, the authors of the work, and if the characters are based on real-life people. I then try to incorporate what I have learned into my performance. On a daily basis, I try to exercise before each show to get my blood pumping and my head clear and ready to perform.

4. What forms of choreography inspired your performance?

I love all dance forms but am especially fond of American Musical Theatre and Jazz. It has a pedestrian quality that connects the audience to real life and grounds a piece while being explosive at the same time.

5. Why do you think that ‘The Sound of Music’ has withstood the test of time? How is it relevant today?

The Sound of Music became a timeless classic for a reason. It will forever resonate with audiences because it touches that part of our hearts and souls that yearns for togetherness, belonging, and rebirth. We all have metaphorical mountains to climb, and we all need a mentor like Mother Abbess to cheer us on and help us see our best way forward.

6. What are your favorite songs from the musical? Why?

I adore “My Favorite Things.” What a perfect life lesson to help us focus on the things we have already rather than the ones we don’t! Also, “Climb Every Mountain” seems to be my battle cry to get through hard things.

7. How much does your performance differ from the original play? How has it evolved over time?

It took me a few shows to discover who Elsa is. I have grown immensely in understanding her during our run in Mumbai. I am more relaxed and able to tap into what she is going through. I have learned from her. Elsa stands up for herself and is practical and methodical but also willing to take risks and ask for what she wants. I admire that about her. There are things I don’t agree with that she is willing to do, but as an actor, I cannot approach playing her with that kind of judgment. That is the job of the audience. I actually love to compare performances early in the run to later ones. There are so many nuanced changes that it is a completely different experience. So, come back out and see how the show has grown! I promise you a fresh experience and you will not regret it!