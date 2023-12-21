Review: MAMMA MIA! at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Here We Go Again

By: Dec. 21, 2023

It’s Christmas and Mumbai is lining up to watch the latest offering from Broadway at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre - MAMMA MIA! This musical promises to take us off our seats and right to Greece, where we witness a very British coterie discover love, friendship and family. 

Once we step into the world of MAMMA MIA, it is tremendously easy to forget the world outside. Confounding events take over the lives of deceptively simple characters as they sing their way in and out of life’s conundrums. 

Donna

MAMMA MIA! premiered in London's West End in April 1999, and the infectious energy of the production quickly won the hearts of audiences. It didn't take long for the ABBA musical to conquer Broadway, further solidifying its status as a global sensation. Today, a performance of the musical by the cast and crew from West End is fresh and nostalgic, offering audiences the best of both worlds. Alongside every member in the audience that was singing along to the music, was someone listening to the disco numbers for the first time. And in between some of them, there were perhaps a few young adults who first heard ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’ for the first time on viral Instagram reels. 

Donna, Tanya and Rosie

In a world where content is moving at the rate of one hit every 30 seconds, it was refreshing to delve deep into the world of Sophie and Donna. The mother and daughter help each other discover their past and future, not without a healthy dose of laughter and dancing. Jess Michelmore shines as Sophie, the confused trainwreck who invites three “suspected” fathers to her wedding. Sara Poyzer is feisty and tumultuous as Donna, or one might say, the ‘Dancing Queen.’ Sarah Earnshaw and Nicky Swift are the sweetest as Tanya and Rosie - witness to Donna’s past and apprehensive about Sophie’s future. 

Donna and Sophie

To any theater-goer in Mumbai, the swift and unerring performances would be an experience to watch out for. Live theater always brings a spring to our step, reminding us of how stories can move us and reconcile us with our emotions. The production stayed true to its promise, dialogue flowed between songs and the story etched on effortlessly. A few voices seemed rough on the edges, perhaps due to fatigue, but the background vocals took over and never allowed a dull moment. 

If you are looking for a fun evening in Mumbai this Christmas, grab a ticket to the MAMMA MIA! show at NMACC.




