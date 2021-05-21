Rahul Vohra, Indian Actor and Video-Blogger, Dies at 35 Due to COVID-19 Complications

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Rahul Vohra, Indian actor and video-blogger, has died following complications due to COVID-19. He was 35 years old.

According to The New York Times, Vohra began his acting career in theater and went on to work on films and television ads. He also worked on short, scripted videos about societal issues alongside his wife, Jyoti Tiwari.

Vohra received a degree in commerce from Delhi University and was offered a place at the prestigious Asmita Theater Group school in New Delhi.

Vohra fell ill during New Delhi's second wave of the pandemic. His wife called the hospital for help but received little attention, due to the country's health care system being overwhelmed. He was eventually moved to another hospital where he died.

Following his death, Vohra's wife found a video on his phone showing him struggling to breathe and talking about the poor quality of medical care. Tiwari posted the video to Instagram, which can be seen below.