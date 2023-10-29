Photos: Prasanna Vithanage's Film PARADISE Premieres at Jio Mami

Prasanna Vithanage’s Busan winner film ‘Paradise’ receives a heartwarming response at Jio Mami.

By: Oct. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at BROADWAY RAMLILA at Netaji Subhash Place Photo 1 Photos: First Look at BROADWAY RAMLILA at Netaji Subhash Place
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
BROADWAY RAMLILA Returns to New Delhi This Month Photo 3 BROADWAY RAMLILA Returns to New Delhi This Month
Hyderabad Will Host Beyond Dance Festival: Celebrating Art Without Borders Photo 4 Hyderabad Will Host Beyond Dance Festival: Celebrating Art Without Borders

Prasanna Vithanage’s Busan winner film ‘Paradise’ which had its South Asia Premiere in the ICONS: SOUTH ASIA at the 23rd Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival received a heartwarming response from a packed house. The festival is held from October 27 - November 5, 2023.

The screening followed by an engaging Q&A with cast and crew was attended by acclaimed writer-director Anjali Menon (Bangalore Days, Koode and Wonder Women) and Nasreen Munni Kabir who was awarded the Lifetime Achievement award at the ongoing Jio MAMI. The lead actor Darshana Rajendran (C U Soon, Hridayam and Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey) was also present at the screening. 

The film produced by Newton Cinema and presented by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, marking their first collaboration, recently won the Kim Jiseok Award for the Best Film at the Busan International Film Festival 2023 where it recently had its World Premiere. 

The film stars Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran, Shyam Fernando, and Mahendra Perera and boasts of an illustrious crew such as Rajeev Ravi as the cinematographer, Sreekar Prasad as the editor, Tapas Nayak as the sound designer, and K as the music director.  

Shot in Sri Lanka, ‘Paradise’ narrates the vacation of a tourist couple, exploring their struggles with societal, personal, and internal challenges. Through their experiences, they unveil an objective truth about human nature.

Delighted with the audience’s response, the acclaimed filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage says, “It was my dream to make an Indian film. With Paradise, I achieved it in some ways, but making the film is not enough. It needs to be shared with the audience, especially in Mumbai, which is the capital of the film industry. The screening was packed so I am overwhelmed with happiness. Festivals are platforms that are used to have conversations around the films. I am so happy that this cultural space is still here, and I am happy to be a part of it.”

Anto Chittilappilly, CEO of Newton Cinema says, “We just had our World Premiere at Busan where we won the Kim Jiseok Award and it's amazing to have our South Asia premiere at Jio MAMI. The audience has been so responsive to the film in BIFF( Busan) and in MAMI with their laughter and shock at the plot twists, have been consistent and wonderful."

Darshana Rajendran, the lead actor of the film says, “It has been a different experience from Busan, that was the first place I went and watched the film and then I came here at MAMI, it somehow feels different, it has been so nice for everyone to stay back and attend such a long discussion. I feel like each time we talk about the film, I learn something new about it, even my understanding of the film becomes deeper.” 

Writer-director Anjali Menon says, “I thought it was an incredible take on the dynamics between the male and female relationship. Besides,  they have put this whole subtext of the Ramayana and it opens up many things for interpretation, not just what is going on in the contemporary narrative, but also what happened in the Ramayana. It makes you question a lot of things. I think the way the characters have evolved, makes us question very basic things about who we are, and how connected are we to nature, how connected we are to the external environment around us. There are so many layers in this film which are political, and emotional and really emphasize that the narrative is never singular. I think that is the biggest takeaway for me from the film.”

About Prasanna Vithanage:

Prasanna Vithanage, winner of over 35 international and national awards, is widely regarded as one of the most talented and influential filmmakers in South Asia. He is best known for his thought-provoking films that delve into social, political, and cultural issues. Vithanage holds the unique distinction of being the only filmmaker to win the NETPAC Best Filmmaker award five times. Beyond his achievements in cinema, he has been actively involved in human rights and peace initiatives.

About Newton Cinema: 

Newton Cinema tells extraordinary stories that challenge social norms and inspire positive change. By amplifying the voices of the marginalized, Newton Cinema fosters inclusivity, upholds humanity, and strives for a more peaceful world. Committed to sustainability, Newton Cinema promotes social, environmental, and economic transformations for the future. Newton Cinema’s previous films include “Lalanna’s Song” (Premiered in IFFLA, Los Angeles, 2022), “Kiss” (Premiered in NYIFF, New York in 2022) and “Family” (Premiered in IFFR in Rotterdam, 2023).

Photos: Prasanna Vithanage's Film PARADISE Premieres at Jio Mami

Photos: Prasanna Vithanage's Film PARADISE Premieres at Jio Mami

Photos: Prasanna Vithanage's Film PARADISE Premieres at Jio Mami

Photos: Prasanna Vithanage's Film PARADISE Premieres at Jio Mami

Photos: Prasanna Vithanage's Film PARADISE Premieres at Jio Mami



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - India

1
Amethyst to Present An Exhibition Of The India Edit By Viya Home This Month Photo
Amethyst to Present An Exhibition Of The India Edit By Viya Home This Month

Amethyst presents an exhibition of The India Edit by Viya Home, a contemporary gifting brand rooted in India's visual arts and craftsmanship. The collection includes tabletop candelabras, serveware, diyas, and finials inspired by Jaipur's architecture and Indian blooms. The exhibition runs from October 25th to 29th, 2023 at Amethyst in Chennai.

2
Rajkummar Rao to Play A Cameo Role In PUSHTAINI; Launches Poster Of The Film Premiering at Photo
Rajkummar Rao to Play A Cameo Role In PUSHTAINI; Launches Poster Of The Film Premiering at MAMI

Rajkummar Rao plays a cameo role in Vinod Rawat’s debut feature Pushtaini premiering at MAMI. The film, shot in Rawat’s ancestral village in Uttrakhand, features non-professional actors including his own family members. Get all the details here!

3
BROADWAY RAMLILA Returns to New Delhi This Month Photo
BROADWAY RAMLILA Returns to New Delhi This Month

Amidst the grand canvas of theatrical brilliance, one production stands out as a true masterpiece. Broadway Ramlila is back in 2023, redefining the way we experience the timeless story of Lord Ram.

4
Mahindra Kabira Festival Set For This December Photo
Mahindra Kabira Festival Set For This December

The Mahindra Kabira Festival, now in its seventh edition, welcomes poetry-lovers and music-aficionados along the timeless banks of the Ganga in Varanasi, and is set to take place from December 15th to 17th, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Barry Manilow Talk HARMONY on Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Watch Barry Manilow Talk HARMONY on Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning
SOME LIKE IT HOT's Kayla Pecchioni Talks Understudying on Broadway with CBS Sunday Morning Video
SOME LIKE IT HOT's Kayla Pecchioni Talks Understudying on Broadway with CBS Sunday Morning
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
View all Videos

India SHOWS
Directors & Officers Insurance in India Directors & Officers Insurance
Directors & Officers Insurance (12/14-7/23)
M2Y Safety Academy in India M2Y Safety Academy
M2Y Safety Academy (8/06-8/06)
"Blooming Beauty: Discovering Online Flower Delivery in Gurgaon
Flower blast (10/09-12/31)
MISS SUPERMODEL GLOBE in India MISS SUPERMODEL GLOBE
MISS SUPERMODEL GLOBE International (12/20-2/10)
Tropical Tranquility: A Peek into Resorts in Jim Corbett in India Tropical Tranquility: A Peek into Resorts in Jim Corbett
Eko Resort (10/12-12/12)
500 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh, India in India 500 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh, India
500 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh, India (10/01-12/31)
"Discover the Beauty of the Valley of Flowers: Unmissable Trekking Packages"
The Searchin Souls (10/09-11/30)
Omninos Solutions in India Omninos Solutions
Omninos Solutions (3/26-3/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You