Osho Dham Celebrates Mulla Nasruddin Day with Surender Sharma and Book Launch

This year, on April 1st, Osho Dham urges one and all to step away from the usual April Fools' Day pranks and celebrate the wisdom and wit of Mulla Nasruddin, the iconic Sufi sage known for his humorous anecdotes. Osho Dham, dedicated to the teachings of Osho, who deeply admired Nasruddin, is hosting a special event to mark Mulla Nasruddin Day at Osho Dham, Najafgarh, New Delhi on Sunday, March 31st, 2024 at 9pm onwards.

To celebrate this day and the love Osho has for Mulla Nasruddin, Osho Dham invites Surender Sharma, an Indian poet, writer and humorist for a laughter show. A Padma Shri awardee, Surender Sharma is known for his ability to weave humour with insightful observations on life.

Adding further significance to the day, the event will also witness the launch of a picture book dedicated to Swami Om Prakash Saraswati. A dedicated disciple and devotee of Osho since 1971, Swamiji attained enlightenment in 2001 and left his physical form in 2003. He established Osho Dham with Osho's blessings and remained a pillar of guidance for the ashram. The book launch serves as a tribute to Swamiji's unwavering dedication to Osho's teachings and his efforts in introducing them to countless seekers.

In his discourses, Osho frequently shared Nasruddin's tales in both Hindi and English, expressing a deep admiration for the character. He once said, "I have loved no one as I have loved Nasruddin. He is one of the men who has brought religion and laughter together; otherwise, they have always stood back to back. Nasruddin forced them to drop their old enmity and become friends, and when religion and laughter meet, when meditation laughs, and when laughter meditates, the miracle happens… the miracle of all miracles."

Swami Amit Saraswati from Osho Dham says, “You are cordially invited to a laughter event at Osho Dham featuring renowned comedian Surender Sharma. Laughter, as Osho has often emphasized, is not just about humor; it is a profound tool for enhancing physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Laughter has the power to reduce stress, boost the immune system, and uplift the spirit. Join us for an evening of joy and healing as we explore the transformative power of laughter.”

Surender Sharma says, “Osho's teachings have deeply inspired me, especially his insistence on laughter for a joyous life. He says that laughter is not just a physical act but a spiritual one, a way to connect with the divine within us. I have visited Osho World Galleria in the past too for various events. Their love for laughter and lightness is what keeps bringing me back to this place and people.

I am delighted to invite you to a special laughter show at Osho Dham. As a comedian, I have always believed in the power of laughter to heal, and at Osho Dham, we will explore this together.”

Swami Ravindra Bharti says, “You are invited to a special event at Osho Dham featuring the well-known comedian Surender Sharma. Osho has talked about the transformative power of laughter and used it as a meditation technique. He even created the Mystic Rose therapy, where participants laugh for three hours every day for a week, experiencing deep cleansing and rejuvenating effects of laughter. So get ready to be tickled and roll in laughter at Osho Dham.”

Osho Dham extends the invite to enjoy the book and have a belly full of laughter with Surender Sharma and reap benefits to improve your immune function by increasing the production of antibodies and activating immune cells.