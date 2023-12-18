Mahindra Kabira Festival 2023 Concludes With Grand Musical Finale

The Mahindra Kabira Festival concluded its seventh immersive and experiential two-day sojourn on the historic ghats of Varanasi. The gathering of delegates from across the country, and indeed several parts of the world, were treated to a programme of classical, folk and fusion music & insightful discourse inspired by Kabir, heritage walks, temple visits, Ganga Arati, boat rides, and a range of food curated daily with signature local Banarasi dishes.

Sanjay K. Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts, said, “The Mahindra Kabira Festival, which had enchanting morning music on the Ganges and high-octane performances every evening celebrating Kabir on the ghats, will resonate with us until the next year. Heartfelt thanks to Varanasi for its warmth and to Kabir for his timeless wisdom.”

Jay Shah, Vice President, Head - Cultural Outreach, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said, “The Mahindra Group is thrilled to bring back the Mahindra Kabira Festival, providing artists a platform to perpetuate Kabir's teachings. The tangible joy and relief experienced throughout the Festival affirm our leading role in this initiative. .Looking ahead, our dedication remains steadfast to curate future moments filled with bliss and reflection.”

The morning at the Guleria Ghat began with Kabir Bhajan by Purnesh Bhagwat, a gifted Hindustani Classical vocalist. Sharing his thoughts on Kabir, Bhagwat expressed, “It's a spiritual journey to perform in the morning session of the Mahindra Kabira Festival. I am from Banaras itself but the environment we get in this festival is difficult to find anywhere. It was my pleasure to perform at here.”

The day continued with an electrifying flute and percussion duet by Kartikeya and Makrand as they interpreted Kabir through their renditions and were joined on stage for a brilliant jugalbandi by Ustad Anwar Khan Maganiyar who had also performed on stage the night before.

Addressing the audience, Kartikeya said, "I thank everyone, and we are in this moment together. All of us are coming from different locations and it is a pleasant morning. Nothing can be more perfect than this. Banaras is the city of lord Shiva and we started our performance with raag Ahir Bhairav. This was our tribute to lord Shiva."

At Guleria Ghat, a thought-provoking afternoon session featured Purushott Agrawal in conversation with Saumya Kulshreshtha. Agarwal said, “Kabir is timeless. If we remember Kabir or Shakespeare or Ghalib today means that they are more important than dozens of poets who must have been composing and writing at the same time.”

One of the key highlights of the Festival was a gigantic and spectacular work of art, painted live on site, by renowned artist & Padma Shri awardee Paresh Maity.

The last evening at Shivala Ghat culminated with a magical line-up of music, lyric and rhythm. Delhi Public School Varanasi set the stage ablaze with a stirring performance, paving the way for the eclectic Electrokabira by the Vasu Dixit Collective. This heady ensemble not only showcased their musical talent but also redefined Kabir very innovatively. The grand finale was a completely captivating performance by the legendary band, Indian Ocean, offering their distinctive interpretation of Kabir.

Three days of melodious music, thought-provoking discussions, and innovative interpretations of Kabir have touched the hearts of audiences and carried forward the progressive and liberating legacy of Kabir’s philosophy and ideas.