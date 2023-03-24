Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mahindra Excellence In Theatre Awards (META) Opens Its 2023 Edition With A Hindi Showcase

The event was held on Wednesday, 23rd March 2023.

Mar. 24, 2023  

On Wednesday, 23rd March 2023, the 18th edition of the prestigious Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) raised its curtains at Kamani Auditorium. The top 10 selected productions from this season will represent a cross-section of India, spanning diverse and wide-ranging subjects such as hope, love, loss, betrayal, and revenge, the ancient Lavani art form and the community it has spawned, the struggle for survival among Tea tribals under the British Raj, the Global Refugee Crisis, gender issues, Dalit oppression, rural politics, the politics of food, and the transgender community.

The opening reception commenced with a panel discussion on 'Stage & Design', moderated by Sanjoy K Roy, along with the esteemed jury of this season, including Indian theatre director Amal Allana, Indian theatre and film actress Arundathi Nag, award-winning theatre director Bruce Guthrie, director Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award recipient and actor Mohan Agashe, award-winning theatre artist and actor Shernaz Patel, and Director of India Habitat Centre and President of the Delhi Music Society, Sunit Tandon.

The opening reception was followed by the first play from this season titled Namak, directed by Srinivas Beesetty and produced by Rangashankara, curated in Hindi that lasted for a duration of 30 minutes. For the 2023 season, the Festival has received 395 entries from across India representing Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Manipur, and Rajasthan.

At the opening of 2023 edition of META, Jay Shah, Vice President, Head - Cultural Outreach, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "While the only criteria to be selected for the 10 best plays at META is theatrical excellence, it is heartening to see that this year's selection is also diverse and inclusive. From plays in several languages covering poignant social themes like poverty, food security and transgender issues, the plays will raise our awareness, irk our curiosity and make us question. All what good theatre ought to do. At the Mahindra Group we Rise for a more equal world, and META enables us to walk the talk."

Sanjoy K Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, said, "The strength of META lies in its diversity of themes and plays that emanate from various geographical regions across India. As always, META 2023 will celebrate the Indian theatre industry at its core and spread awareness on some of the most pressing social issues through stagecraft."



