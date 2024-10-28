Kelley MSIS AI in Business Case Competition Winners Revealed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Indiana University - Kelley School of Business has announced the winners of the recent MSIS AI in Business Case Competition hosted at IU India Gateway. The competition showcased the exceptional talent and innovative ideas of students from top institutions across India.

Out of ten teams and hundreds of participants, the three Institutes that outshine everyone else as the winners of the competition are:

- Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) (Delhi University)

- College of Engineering, Guindy (Anna University Chennai)

- Amrut Mody School of Management (Ahmedabad University)

The winning teams demonstrated a deep understanding of AI applications in business, coupled with their ability to develop creative and effective solutions. Their projects showcased the potential of AI to drive innovation and efficiency in various industries.

“We are incredibly impressed by the quality of submissions received for this competition,” said Professor Bipin Prabhakar, Faculty Chairperson, Information Systems Graduate Programs, Kelley School of Business. “The winning teams have truly excelled in their application of AI to address real-world business challenges. A huge shoutout to all the participants for your hard work and dedication and a hearty congratulations to our winners”

The MSIS AI in Business Case Competition is part of the Kelley School of Business’ commitment to fostering innovation and preparing students for successful careers in the rapidly evolving field of information systems. The competition provides students with a unique opportunity to apply their knowledge and skills to real-world problems and gain valuable experience.

Kelley School of Business also declared the priority application deadline for Round 2 as November 1. Students can save time and money on applying early through a simplified application process that requires fewer documents initially and has no application fee.

Key Requirements:

- No application fee

- Undergraduates: Resume, scanned transcript, and student copies of test scores (GRE/GMAT, TOEFL)

