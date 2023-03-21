Jazz India Circuit Makes Comeback With its 6th Edition

The sixth edition of the sensational DLF The Arbour presents Jazz India Circuit, powered by Audi Gurugram and produced by the leading Indian performing arts and entertainment company, Teamwork Arts, took place on Sunday, March 19th, 2023, at Horizon Plaza, DLF Sector 63 Gurugram. Despite the rain showers and overcast skies, the festival continued, and music enthusiasts were treated to an unforgettable evening of experimental, innovative, and contemporary jazz. The lineup of performers included the Darshan Doshi Trio, the Matteo Fraboni Trio, and Aditi Ramesh, who left the audience spellbound with their soulful melodies and groovy tunes.

The 2023 edition commenced with a captivating opening address delivered by the beloved RJ and emcee, Sarthak. The atmosphere was charged with anticipation as the audience awaited the first performance of the evening, which was presented by none other than the illustrious Matteo Fraboni Trio. This trio is composed of three exceptional musicians, including the renowned drummer and composer, Maestro Matteo Fraboni, the accomplished Indian jazz pianist, Rahul Wadhwani, and the gifted composer and academic, Dee Wood, who played the bass.

Speaking about the 2023 edition of the Festival, Avik Roy, Senior Executive Producer, Teamwork Arts, said, "We were thrilled to bring back the Jazz India Circuit after a gap of 3 years! For us, jazz is not something to be nostalgic about; it's not a bygone era. Contemporary jazz, built on the foundations of the legendary jazz musicians we all celebrate, is beautiful, mesmerising, and extremely innovative. Thus, we couldn't be more elated about having the likes of Aditi Ramesh and the Darshan Doshi Trio inaugurate the revival of the Jazz India Circuit! As it started pouring down at the venue, the show almost didn't happen but shout out to our entire team, not just those at Teamwork Arts and at DLF, but our extended team of partners dealing with infrastructure, technicals, and beyond, and of course, our amazing artistes who were so keen to put on a show, that we were able to pull this off. Also, and I cannot stress this enough, a huge shout out to the audience who refused to leave despite the weather and stayed on until the music was back on. Jazz India Circuit is back, and we'll be announcing our next festival later this year!"

Expressing his excitement for his performance at Jazz India Circuit 2023, Fraboni stated, "I had the pleasure of working with Teamwork Arts in 2016 for the New Delhi Jazz Festival. It was always a great pleasure collaborating with the fabulous Indian artists such as Vasundhara Vee on Voice, and opening for Stanley Jordan. Performing with my Quintet, featuring Sanjay Divecha and Mark Dey, was a mesmerising experience, and I am thrilled to be presenting before the audience in India once again."

The Festival brought a traditional touch to the Jazz stage with the performance of Aditi Ramesh's Trio, which seamlessly blended classical Carnatic music with various Western genres. As part of the extraordinary lineup at the sixth edition of Jazz India Circuit, Ramesh shared, "Performing at Jazz India Circuit was an incredible experience. My band and I played several unreleased songs in different languages and styles, and it was truly a memorable performance."

The Darshan Doshi Trio, comprising Indian drummer Darshan Doshi, bassist and producer Harshmit Misra (aka HashBass), and guitarist Rickraj, delivered a spectacular performance, concluding the sixth edition of the Festival. The audience was enthusiastically swayed by the trio's beats, bringing the evening to an unforgettable end. Reflecting on their experience of performing at Jazz India Circuit, Doshi shared, "We were immensely thrilled by the love and cheers from the audience at Jazz India Circuit. Our performance featured some jazz electronic, drum and bass music, with HashBass and Rickraj, and it was a pleasure to perform at Horizon Plaza, Gurugram."

The Jazz India Circuit 2023 marked a triumphant return after a hiatus of three years, and it delivered an unforgettable experience for jazz enthusiasts across the region. The Festival featured an impressive lineup of talented musicians, who showcased their exceptional skills and unique style, bringing a blend of traditional and contemporary jazz to the stage. With its successful comeback, the Jazz India Circuit has undoubtedly cemented its position as one of the most promising jazz festivals in the region, and we eagerly await its return in the future.