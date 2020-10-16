Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Indian Cinemas Begin to Reopen After Seven Months of Closure

Oct. 16, 2020  

Cinemas in India have begun to reopen after seven months of closure due to the health crisis, Agencia EFE reports.

This partial reopening has brought back Bollywood movies to the country that loves cinema.

However, at this time, no big releases are currently scheduled, despite the Indian film industry producing the largest number of films in the world.

Agencia EFE filmed a video of some of the health and safety measures being taken in cinemas in India. Watch the video here.

Read the full story on Agencia EFE.


