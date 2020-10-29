ITDC Organised Year-Long Celebrations for Samvidhan Divas

ITDC under the aegis of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, conducted a declamation contest ‘Samvidhan ki samajh ke aene m bhartiye samaaj’.

The Hospitality major, India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. (ITDC) under the aegis of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, conducted a declamation contest 'Samvidhan ki samajh ke aene m bhartiye samaaj' on 28th October at The Ashok as a part of its year-long celebration of Constitution Day, which is observed on 26 November every year.

The session was attended by the Chief Guest Prof. Shri. Hansraj Suman, Faculty, Delhi University, along with various dignitaries including Shri. Piyush Tiwari, Director Commercial & Marketing, ITDC; Shri. Vijay Dutt, General Manager, The Ashok; Shri. Rajiv Anand, General Manager, Corporate & Marketing, ITDC; Shri. R. N. Kumar, General Manager, Admin; ITDC & other senior officials of ITDC.

While speaking at the session, Prof. Hansraj Suman shed light upon the importance of the Indian Constitution as well as upon the relentless efforts of the members of the Drafting Committee led by its Chairman Dr. B. R. Ambedkar in creating it. The students of Ashok Institute of Hotel Management & Tourism Management (AIHTM) also participated in the session and expressed their understanding, learnings and perspectives regarding the Indian Constitution.

Addressing the gathering Shri Piyush Tiwari, DCM, ITDC said, "The country today is rapidly evolving and changing. However, it is important to understand the nuances of the core framework on which it is based. Through the various initiatives and activities, aim is to create more awareness around the Constitution of India, especially towards the fundamental duties and rights of every citizen. The thought is to preserve and promote the core values of the Indian Republic while continuously contributing towards nation-building."

ITDC resolved to conduct various activities, events, and competitions as a part of a year-long celebration on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India last year. These activities included painting competition, and debates, and round table discussions on participation of Indian citizens and their duties and responsibilities in Indian Republic guided by the Constitution of India.

Shows View More India Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You