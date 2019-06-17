Hindi Play AAROHI Marks A Theatre Debut For Dhaani Jhankal and Gautam Rode

Dhaani Jhankal who is the daughter of noted film and tv actor Ravi Jhankal will set her foot for the first time on stage for acting. A kathak dancer, she was the perfect fit for a role which traces the life and struggles of a Kathak dancer. Adding more charisma to the play are Meeta Vasisht and Gautam Rode in vital roles. Ravi Jhankal will be seen playing Dhaani's father on stage as well.

The play is written by National award-winning screenplay writer Ashok Mishra and produced by Kinkini - a cultural voluntary organization recognized by the Ministry of culture, Government of India. Kinkini is headed by Anita Ordia who is the disciple of Padam Vibhushan Birju Maharaj as well as Lt. Pt. Durga Lal Ji thus having received training in Lucknow and Jaipur Gharana respectively. She has choreographed all the dance sequences in the play.

The play is directed by noted theatre director Salim Akhtar who is lending his expertise to Aarohi. Salim Akhtar has designed and directed around 30 projects, but this one is special as he will see his story come alive on stage. Elaborating more on the play Anita Ordia, the producer of the play, elaborates more says, People can look forward to a creatively coloured play. What makes it more interesting is that it's about a woman and her passion in life and the strength she finds within herself to pursue it. It's a treat for the audience as the music and dances are authentic creations that have passed on from generations and these are beautifully interwoven with the emotional graph of the protagonist Aarohi.

The play explores the struggle of a woman and the emotional turmoil she goes through as a human being and as an artist. It is interlaced with original compositions, live singing and Kathak dance with the complexity of human mind and emotions.



Meeta Vasisht who has been seen on stage before, plays the character of older Aarohi in the play, producer Anita Ordia elaborates more on the casting process, says, For elder Aarohi we needed someone who could pull off the intensity that playing that role would require. We approached her and she has added a whole new element to the play. She will be seen singing live on stage with Ravi With Aarohi two artists will be debuting on stage - Gautam Rode and Dhaani Jhankal. Elaborating more on their casting, Anita says, "For Indrajeet we knew we had to take someone who was charming in his rightful way and had the wit to carry off such a role. Gautam was very enthusiastic on trying his hand in theatre as well as learning kathak which can pose as a challenge & Dhani is a trained Kathak dance and an aspiring actress. We saw in her the knack of being an intense theatre actress and she fit into the role of junior Aarohi perfectly as she would understand the life of a kathak dancer." The play will see live music, specially composed for this play and also hear Ravi Jhankal and Meeta Vasisht sing live on stage.

Aarohi opens on the 29th of June at St. Andrew's Auditorium, Bandra followed by more shows in September.





Related Articles Shows View More India Stories

More Hot Stories For You