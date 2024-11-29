HILT Black Light Theatre Prague Comes to India

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



HILT Black Light Theatre Prague has announced its selection to represent the Czech Republic at the prestigious Bharat Rang Mahotsav, Asia's largest theatre festival, scheduled to take place in India in February 2025. Out of 75 selected theatre companies, only 10 were chosen from outside India, with HILT standing out among notable selections from Germany, Austria, Spain, and Poland.

The company's new production, "Images of Love," captivated the expert jury of the National School of Drama, demonstrating the innovative spirit and artistic excellence that Czech theatre is celebrated for. This achievement marks a significant milestone for HILT, whose directors Theodor Hoidekr and Štěpánka Pencová have collaborated for 17 years, pioneering the unique art form of black light theatre.

Known for his unconventional approach to theatre and breathtaking lighting effects, Hoidekr, alongside the multi-talented Pencová, has led HILT to achieve remarkable success in recent years. Following a challenging post-COVID landscape, the theatre has delighted audiences worldwide, including a sold-out performance at the Teatro Nacional in Guatemala with a capacity of 2,000 seats, and a stunning shadow show at the O2 Arena in Prague that drew an audience of 17,000 visitors to live podcast "True Crimes."

Despite this international success, HILT remains dedicated to its roots, continuing to operate in its charming Prague venue, which accommodates just 50 guests. This intimate space fosters a unique connection between performers and audience, embodying the true essence of Czech theatre.

HILT Black Light Theatre Prague is committed to sharing its innovative productions on an international stage. "We are honored to represent the Czech Republic at Bharat Rang Mahotsav and showcase our craft to a global audience," said Hoidekr. "This opportunity not only highlights the strength of our artistic vision but also reinforces our dedication to the tradition of Czech theatre."

With a legacy of creativity and a commitment to pushing boundaries, HILT Black Light Theatre Prague looks forward to this exciting journey to India, where it will continue to inspire and enchant audiences.

About HILT Black Light Theatre Prague:

HILT is a Czech black light theatre known for its stunning visual storytelling and creative performances. Founded 2007 in Prague, the theatre has gained international recognition for its innovative approach, bringing Czech theatre to audiences around the globe.

LIST of all selected theatre productions to be showcased at Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2025:

https://nsd.gov.in/delhi/index.php/list-of-plays-to-be-showcased-for-24th-brm-2025/

