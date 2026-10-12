EKLAVYA: THE WRONGED Will Come to National Centre for the Performing Arts
Performances will run November 28-29.
FATS theArts will present “Eklavya: The Wronged,” a contemporary retelling of the Mahabharata story, at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai, India, Nov. 28-29.
The production will be staged at the NCPA's Experimental Theatre, with performances scheduled for 5 and 7:30 p.m. on both days. The play runs approximately 90 minutes and is recommended for audiences ages 15 and older. It will be performed in English, Hindi and some Marathi.
“Eklavya: The Wronged” revisits the story of Eklavya, an accomplished archer who seeks instruction from Dronacharya but is refused because of his social standing. Eklavya eventually learns by practicing before a statue of Dronacharya, only to be asked to sacrifice his thumb as a teacher's fee, or guru dakshina.
The production reexamines the Mahabharata episode through the lens of caste-based exclusion and inequality in contemporary educational institutions. Music, movement and martial arts are incorporated into the staging.
Faezeh directs the production. The cast includes Nitya, Akhil, Delzeen, Rushab, Gaurika, PavittJai, Prerana, Ashiqa, Kayan, Pranav, Naitik and Anoushka. Faezeh is the founder and artistic director of Mumbai-based FATS theArts and works as an actor, director, writer and teacher, with experience in Kalaripayattu and aerial performance.
Tickets are priced at 765 rupees for NCPA members and 850 rupees for nonmembers, plus goods and services tax. The box office opens for members Nov. 9, with public sales beginning Nov. 12. Tickets and additional information are available through the NCPA's official event page.
The NCPA is located at NCPA Marg in Nariman Point, Mumbai. For details and ticket updates, visit https://www.ncpamumbai.com/event/eklavya-the-wronged/.
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